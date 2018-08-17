Survey finds Columbus among top friendliest cities to do business

Central Ohio was recognized as a friendly place to do business in a recent survey.

Columbus ranked third with an A-plus rating in the 2018 Small Business Friendliness Survey from Thumbtack, a virtual and mobile company that connects people with local professionals. The survey ranked all 50 states and 57 cities.

Fort Worth and San Antonio, both in Texas, were the top two cities in the survey. Columbus was followed by Colorado Springs, Colo.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; Charleston, S.C.; Manchester, N.H.; Raleigh, N.C.; and Charlotte, N.C.

In subcategories, Columbus received A-level grades for its ease of hiring and licensing regulations, ranking 14th and 10th, respectively, overall. While the city received B-level grades for how easy it is to start a business, tax regulations, training and networking programs and other categories, the city’s lowest rank was with its government websites, which was graded a C. But it had the fourth highest ranking among other cities overall.

On the other hand, Ohio was not among the top 10 states, which all had grade ratings from A-minus and up. But the state did score a B rating and ranking 22nd on the survey.

The top 10 states were South Dakota, Tennessee, Alaska, Michigan, Utah, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, North Dakota and Maine.

While South Dakota, Michigan and North Dakota are the top three Midwestern states, Minnesota would be the fourth top ranked state in the region with an overall U.S. ranking in 14th place, followed by Indiana (19), Ohio, Iowa (28), Kansas (32), Wisconsin (35), Missouri (40) and Illinois (50).

Kentucky, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Hawaii and Illinois were the lowest ranked states in the country. And the five lowest ranked cities were Riverside, Calif.; San Diego; Anaheim, Calif.; Honolulu; and San Francisco.

Thumbtack surveyed more than 7,600 small businesses owners, including electricians, music teachers, wedding planners and wellness professionals, in 50 states and 57 cities to evaluate how easy their governments make it to start, operate and grow a small business. The survey asked them about the policies of their states and cities toward small business, as well as the overall level of support in their community.

“Small business entrepreneurs are creating sustainable jobs, and policymakers must continue to empower this segment of the workforce,” said Lucas Puente, lead economist at Thumbtack, in a statement. “It is critical for local, state, and federal governments to support small business owners as they adapt to rapid change and innovation in today’s economy.”

In addition, nearly 70 percent of small business owners think their local government cares more about attracting and supporting new corporations instead of supporting local small businesses, according to the survey.

The survey also found that accessibility to affordable health care is one of the biggest challenges for owners. They also reported that rising house prices and increasing transportation costs are making it difficult to work where they live and travel to customers.

And as traditional jobs change because of technology, training will matter more, according to the survey.