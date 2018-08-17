OSU research finds link between sexual behavior and immune cells in the brain

Ohio State University this week announced research that explains how young brains are shaped for sexual behavior later in life.

The study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, found that the typically overlooked immune cells appear to play an important role in determining whether an animal’s sexual behavior will be more typical of a male or female.

Kathryn Lenz, assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience and the study’s lead researcher, silenced the cells, known as mast cells, in male fetal rats and observed the rats’ development later in life, according to a press release.

Lenz and her colleagues paired one of the male animals with a female that was receptive to mating and watched to see whether the male sexually pursued the female animal.

The experimental males were far less interested — acting almost like females — than typical male rats.

Researchers also activated the mast cells of female newborn rats with a stimulating chemical, resulting in adult behavior that resembled that of male rats.

“It’s fascinating to watch, because these masculine females don’t have the hardware to engage in male reproductive behavior, but you wouldn’t know it from the way they act,” said Lenz, a researcher in Ohio State’s Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research. “They appear to be strongly motivated to try to engage in male sexual behavior with other females.”

Estrogen, which plays a major role in development of masculine traits in rats, activates mast cells in the brain which drive the animal’s sexual development, researchers determined.

The announcement noted that though scientists know that sex differences are programmed by hormones during early development, they have limited information about the cellular-level changes, contributing to the manner in which the brain and behavior are formed.

“We’re really interested in the fundamental mechanisms that drive brain development and sex-specific brain development, and this study found that mast cells — immune cells involved in allergic responses — play a key role,” Lenz said.

She reasoned that if human development mirrors that of the newborn rats it’s possible that relatively minor influences — such as an allergic reaction, injury or inflammation during pregnancy — could steer sexual behavior development in offspring.

It’s even conceivable that taking antihistamines or pain relievers during pregnancy could play a role, she added.

The research also has implications in psychiatric and neurological disorders, such as autism, more common in males.

“These mast cells in the brain appear crucial for life-long brain development, even though there are relatively few of them, and this should really open our eyes to the potential role of different immune cells in the human brain,” Lenz continued. “There’s so much we don’t know, and we need to pay attention to all the cells in the brain and how they talk to each other,” she said.

Previous work by the researchers uncovered the role of another type of brain cell called microglia in directing sexual behavior.

Their latest work determined mast cells activate the microglia, the press release detailed.

In addition to the behavioral changes documented in the study, researchers examined cellular-level changes.

Female newborn rats exposed to a dose of the masculinizing hormone estrogen had an increase in mast cells in the brain. Those cells released histamine, which stimulated other brain cells (the microglia) to activate male-typical brain patterning.

Lenz’s work was assisted by lab manager Aarohi Joshi and researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.