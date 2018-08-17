New law clears way for tech equipment installation

Compromise legislation for the placement of small cell technology equipment went into effect this month.

AT&T was among the companies to note it would make investments and additional upgrades in the state following the passage of Substitute House Bill 478 in May.

“Gov. (John) Kasich has signed legislation that encourages companies to invest more in wireless infrastructure. We’re now speeding our wireless build out plans in Ohio with tens of millions of dollars dedicated to improving our mobile network,” stated Adam Grzybicki, president of AT&T Ohio. “This investment will also pave the path to 5G mobile services in the years ahead.”

The legislation was a compromise among state, local governments and wireless providers such as AT&T over the installation of technology infrastructure in public rights-of-way.

Originally, the Ohio legislature enacted a law that would allow companies to build the technology in those areas with little opportunity for local governments to give consent or regulate the build-out, according to a May memo from the city of Dublin’s city manager.

It prompted about 90 cities to sue the state in five separate lawsuits, including 50 in Franklin County. Among them were 14 central Ohio communities. The law was overturned in June 2017.

The new law, which went into effect this month, allows municipalities the ability to regulate the placement and appearance of small cell technology equipment, such as antennas, boxes and wires, which telecommunications companies seek to attach to traffic lights, utility poles, street signs and other public infrastructure to provide connectivity for cellphones and other wireless devices. It also regulates the construction of new signal towers that are smaller than macro towers.

“This common-sense Bill will pave the way for a uniform regulatory process to facilitate this critical network upgrade — something so very important for Ohio’s future,” said state Rep. Sarah LaTourette of Chesterfield after its passage in the Ohio House of Representatives in February. LaTourette was a co-sponsor of the Bill with Rep. Ryan Smith of Gallipolis.