Proposed legislation would reduce penalties for some gunholders in gun-free zones

Proposed legislation would reduce penalties for some gunholders in gun-free zones

As a new school year gets under way, lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives have before them a bill intended make the state’s gun-free zones, including schools, less of an attractive target for mass shooters.

DEFEND-TWO, the acronym for the unwieldy title of the bill: Decriminalization Effort for Ending Notorious Deaths-Teachers with Options, would allow a concealed handgun licensee or qualified member of the U.S. military to carry a concealed handgun in certain public premises.

“According to the Crime Prevention Research Center, 97.3 percent of mass public shootings since 1950 have occurred in gun-free zones,” Rep. John Becker, R-Cincinnati, told his peers seated for the Federalism and Interstate Relations Committee. “This reflects the reality that criminals don’t follow laws, and they know that those in gun-free zones are easy targets.

“Fire extinguishers exist in public buildings in the hope that they will not need to be used, but they are important tools at tenants’ disposal before the fire department arrives.”

Similarly, concealed handgun license holders hope they never have to use their weapon to defend themselves and their community, Becker said.

“But it is imperative that trained citizens be allowed to carry concealed and secured to prevent a mass-casualty event or pass through security checkpoints to save lives,” the lawmaker continued. “There are numerous stories of ordinary citizens acting with extraordinary bravery to stop criminals before they have the chance to inflict horrific terror in our communities.”

Filed as House Bill 703, the bill would reduce the penalty for a concealed handgun licensee who carries his weapon in a prohibited place.

Becker said that most public-sector employees with such licenses cannot be disciplined for possession of a concealed deadly weapon.

For those who work in “gun-free zones,” the bill generally would reduce penalties from felonies to a fourth-degree misdemeanor when the gun owner is a concealed handgun license holder.

HB 703 would put employers, governing boards and other interested parties on notice by prohibiting any adverse response to a concealed handgun license holder carrying his weapon.

One provision of the bill would prohibit boards of education, governing bodies of public schools, and public employers from discharging, disciplining or discriminating against employees or contractors for lawfully carrying a concealed handgun.

Another would prohibit state colleges and universities from taking adverse actions against students, including loss of financial assistance and disciplinary action, for lawfully carrying a concealed handgun on premises owned or leased by the institution.

The measure, introduced late in the session, awaits further consideration by committee members.

Becker said in light of high-profile shootings in public, gun-free zones, the General Assembly must act.

“DEFEND-TWO is a public safety measure that saves lives by eliminating most unsecured, public-sector so-called gun-free zones for concealed handgun license holders,” he said.

Nine fellow House members cosponsor the bill, which had not been scheduled a second hearing prior to summer recess.