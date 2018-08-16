Hilliard home security system firm has dealt with changing consumer trends

When Doug Huey started his security system business with his brother in 1988, they had to run 25 wires in the property.

And a “decent size” house would take two days to complete the installation of the security system, the owner of Hilliard-based Executive Security Consultants said.

Now the company runs one wire and a sizable house takes a half-a-day for one of Huey’s five employees.

“I like to say we’re a well oiled machine,” Huey said.

Executive Security Consultants designs and sells security systems for homes and businesses. It has about 2,500 customers.

Huey and his brother, Tim, started the business after the security company Huey was working for decided to exit the business. Huey decided to start out on his own without any customers from his previous job.

Huey said his experience as a technician and a salesman gave him the edge to keep his small business afloat. He went door to door to build up his clientele.

“There was nobody doing residential (security systems),” he said.

Huey’s wife, Sandy, bought Tim Huey’s ownership stake in the company a year later after they started the business. She handles the billing, administration and day-to-day detail work, while Huey handles the services and sales departments of the business.

Huey still has some of his first customers, including a trophy shop owned by his former teacher who taught a mechanical drawing class Huey failed.

While he’s kept up with the innovations of security systems, Huey has been refining his online presence.

He plans to launch a new website next month featuring videos on home security designs. He also uploads videos on Facebook to drive further awareness on the company.

“We’re really trying to appeal to the younger generations of families,” he said.

Huey says he wants to prolong the life of his company for another 30 years and is attempting to cater to the diverse spectrum of families.

“It’s not what the traditional families look like when we started,” he said.

In Huey’s own family, his three children are in their late twenties or early thirties, a demographic Huey is targeting right now.

In addition, the company is trying to grapple with the younger generations preference to purchase services and products online.

“That’s something we’re still trying to figure out,” Huey said. “We want to have something for everybody.”