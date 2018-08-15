New initiative lowers driver’s license reinstatement fees

Gov. John Kasich has enacted an initiative that would allow for reinstatement fee reductions for Ohio motorists who have committed certain offenses and resultantly had their driver’s licenses suspended.

The Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative would require Ohio’s registrar of motor vehicles to establish a six-month driver’s license reinstatement fee reduction and amnesty program to address the 3.2 million active driver’s license suspensions throughout the state.

“Many Ohioans currently under suspension for an extended period do not have the means financially to pay the cost for the reinstatement fees,” Cleveland Democrat and sponsor of the bill Rep. John Barnes Jr. said previously during sponsor testimony. “This bill seeks to address the issue of drivers on the road without a valid license, as well as reducing the amount of administrative backlog of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles currently has, while trying to garner payment of such fees.”

Barnes said the measure, filed at House Bill 336, is intended to create a reasonable, practical and measured attempt to make sure Ohioans can maintain a valid driver’s license.

An offender whose driver’s license or permit has been suspended for more than 18 months because of a specific offense that neither involved alcohol, drugs nor a deadly weapon is eligible for a reduction of reinstatement fees when he has completed all related court-ordered sanctions, other than payment of reinstatement fees.

According to Ohio Legislative Service Commission analysis of the bill, the registrar must grant the reduction to any eligible offender who applies. Offenders who owe reinstatement fees for multiple eligible offenses must pay either the lowest reinstatement fee owed or 10 percent of the total amount owed — whichever is greater.

In instances of a single offense, the offender must pay half of the reinstatement fee owed.

The list of eligible offenses vary from street racing to use of a motor vehicle in the trafficking of cigarette or tobacco products with intent to avoid tax. The initiative applies to 25 specific offenses.

Additionally, the registrar would be required to conduct a public service announcement program regarding the driver’s license reinstatement fee reduction and amnesty program to include a description of the program and its requirements, according to HB 336.

The information also would be published on the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ website.

“This bill also grants the registrar’s office a great deal of flexibility to and prerogative by allowing the office to establish any procedures necessary for the implementation of this program,” said joint sponsor Rep. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake.

OLSC analysis noted that, generally, the registrar may not reinstate an offender’s suspended driver’s license or temporary instruction permit until the driver complies with all license reinstatement conditions, including paying all reinstatement fees.

Any payment option usually is left to a municipal or county court to determine. Courts may allow an individual to pay fees through either an installment payment plan or a payment extension plan.

HB 336 was devised to help indigent Ohioans who are unable to afford the reinstatement fee or fines that they have accrued throughout their license suspension.

Many of these individuals continue to drive, risking further financial repercussion for either themselves or other drivers on the road, sponsors of the measure said.

The bill is a part of the House Republicans Buckeye Pathway agenda to initiate long-term goals that produce widespread, comprehensive solutions for Ohioans.