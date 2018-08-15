Local firm sells oils to patients in end-of-life situations

Jason Kimbrel has worked in the pharmaceutical and hospice care industries for the last 15 years.

During that time, he learned how the industry has helped patients who are in the end-of-life stage of their ailments.

But he also noticed how the industry struggles to alleviate a dying patient’s emotional state, whether they’re feeling sadness, fear or guilt about that stage.

“Sometimes that’s not managed very well with traditional medicine,” Kimbrel said.

That prompted him to start a company called HospiOils.

Since it launch two months ago, Kimbrel provides essential oil products such as carrier oils, hydrosols and aromatherapy patches for the patient side and consultation, policy and procedure documents for hopsice care organizations.

Kimbrel said he doesn’t see his company as competing with hopsice care but complementing with aromatherapy to better tackle the physical and emotional symptoms of patients going through the dying process.

“It’s how to bridge the two together,” Kimbrel said.

While traditional medicine can continue to alleviate symptoms such as nausea, pain and anxiety, Kimbrel said hospice care will be better equipped to tackle a patient’s emotional state.

“If we can help them emotionally connect to their families or to deal with an emotional loss, we want to do that as well,” he said. “We’re creating the availability to help hospice organizations or patients or families that want to use the essential oils and aromathearpy.”

HospiOils services can be broken down in either helping patients and their families one or working with hopsice care organizations to develop a aromatherapy program for their patients or refine an existing one, including training staff.

HospiOils started working with couple hospice care businesses when Kimbrel launched the company and is now in discussions with about 30 other hospices — all of which are located outside of Ohio in states such as California, Michigan, Florida and Missouri.

“We’re just at the launch point,” he said.

Kimbrel grew up in Sandusky and attended pharmacy school at Ohio Northern University. He completed his residency training in Columbus.

When the company becomes more established, Kimbrel looks to work with hospices to develop outcome-based research for aromatherapy and essential oils.

“Nobody is looking at it from a medicinal perspective,” he said.

Kimbrel said the research will be important as the baby boomer generation ages. The eldery population is expected to double by 2030, according to some experts.

There will be about 61 million people ages 66 to 84 at that time, while those born before 1946 will make up 9 million people by that year.