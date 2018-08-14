Supreme Court candidates sign ‘clean campaign’ pledge

A committee charged with monitoring the campaign ads of Ohio jurists announced last week that all four candidates seeking a spot on the Ohio Supreme Court have signed its “clean-campaign agreement.”

The Ohio State Bar Association’s Judicial Election Campaign Advertising Monitoring Committee confirmed that Judge Craig Baldwin, Justice Mary DeGenaro, Judge Michael Donnelly and Judge Melody Stewart have agreed to conduct their campaigns in accordance with the agreement and in line with the guidelines in Cannon 4 of the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct.

“I want to thank the four candidates and their committees for working with us to maintain the highest standards in judicial elections,” committee Chair Maxine Thomas said in a press release. “We believe the public and our judicial system at large are best served when judicial campaigns focus on candidates’ credentials, experience, and temperament.

“This allows Ohio voters to make better informed decisions at the ballot box and ultimately, to send fair and impartial jurists to the bench.”

Because judges are not elected to represent a particular constituency in the same sense that non-judicial officials do and, by virtue of their judicial oaths, judges must be prepared to administer justice to all in a non-partisan manner and to retain an open mind on issues or matters that may come before them.

On those bases, judicial elections are different from elections to executive and legislative positions, the press release stated.

The Judicial Election Campaign Advertising Monitoring Committee since 2002 has monitored election advertising in Ohio Supreme Court elections, objecting when committee members encounter communications that challenge the court’s integrity or to suggest a given candidate might decide a case in a predetermined manner.

As part of the process, the committee asks each candidate to take personal responsibility for the content of advertisements or statements they or their authorized committees issue, and to publicly disavow ads from other sources that run afoul of the pledge.

State bar President Robin Weaver commented that the committee and clean-campaign agreement have played an important role in establishing the tone and conduct of supreme court elections.

“At the time the committee was established, Ohio had earned some notoriety for the partisan nature of its supreme court elections and the role of special interests in seeking to influence the bench,” she said. “The (state bar) felt a responsibility then, just as it does today, to step up and do our part to promote and uphold public trust and confidence in the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

“This is a role we take very seriously.”

The bar’s bipartisan Commission on Judicial Candidates is expected to issue ratings of the four Supreme Court candidates in coming weeks, the statement concluded.