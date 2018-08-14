Renter rate tops 50 percent in Columbus

There were more renters in central Ohio in 2016 than in 2006, according to a new Zillow analysis.

Renters lived in more than half of all households (56 percent) in 2016 compared with 49.5 percent in 2006 — a 6.5 percent increase according to the report.

“The share of U.S. households that rent surged in the wake of the Great Recession, as millions of families were foreclosed upon and younger adults either chose to or had no choice but to rent for longer,” said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas in a statement.

In 2000, prior to the housing boom, Columbus’ share of renters was 50.9 percent.

During the Great Recession, millions of households became renters because of a weak labor market and tighter lending standards, while the same amount of homeowners were foreclosed upon.

Columbus’ 2016 renter share exceeds the national rate of 36 percent, up from 31 percent in 2006. The U.S. renter rate was 33 percent in 2000.

In addition, the city was among 29 of the largest 50 U.S. cities where renters make up the majority of households in 2016. But the city was not among the 16 cities with majority-renter households in 2006.

“Renting remains more common years after the recession ended and after a historically long national economic expansion,” Terrazas said. “Some of this shift is attributable to lifestyle choices, including young adults delaying marriage and starting families, and a strong preference for living in urban cores where renting is often more convenient and financially feasible. Some is also driven by economic necessity — quickly rising home values can make it difficult for some to enter the market to begin with — and many previously foreclosed-upon families remain unable to purchase again, even years after foreclosure. The homeownership rate is slowly rising — the most recent data show a sharp surge in young adult homeownership over the past two years — but it will likely take many years, if ever, for it to get back to its lofty pre-recession peaks.”

In other parts of the country, Miami, New York and Boston had the greatest share of renter households. New York and Miami renters each made up nearly 70 percent of the households, while 65 percent of Boston households rent.

Memphis, Tenn., had the largest increase in its renter share by 11 percent. Its share of renters was the same as Columbus’ at 56 percent compared with 45 percent in 2006.

On the other hand, Virginia Beach, Va., Albuquerque, N.M., and Mesa, Ariz., had the smallest share of renter-households in 2016. The renter rate in Virginia Beach was 37.8 percent, nearly 40 percent in both Mesa and Albuquerque.