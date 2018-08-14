Columbus Foundation set for next Big Table event this month

An event billed as a day of community building in on the horizon for later this month, organizers of The Columbus Foundation’s The Big Table recently announced.

The exercise in collaboration — set for Aug. 29 — is expected to build upon conversations among participants, which organizers designed as a method of strengthening and connecting individuals from different parts of the city.

“Through open, thoughtful conversations that focus on how we can strengthen our community, we will spark new relationships and new ways for working together by deepening our understanding of each other and what our community needs,” the organization’s website promised.

The inaugural event in 2016 drew more than 5,000 participants, according to a press release.

Most of the discussion groups are to include eight to 12 participants and a registered speaker.

The foundation’s aim is to foster authentic human connection and civic engagement through conversation, the press release detailed.

In previous years, participants at the conclusion of each conversation were invited to pledge to improve their community by making an effort, be it smiling at a stranger, writing a letter or volunteering for a particular cause.

The organization currently seeks hosts for the small-group talks. A host tool kit is available at columbusfoundation.org

Prospective participants are invited to attend an hour-long information session 5:30 Aug. 20 at the foundation headquarters in the city’s Near East neighborhood.

“Any and all are welcome and encouraged to host or join a Big Table conversation,” the press release stated. “No matter how you choose to get involved, the important thing is that you do.”

For more information and to register, visit the foundation’s website.

Established in 1943, the foundation serves as a trusted philanthropic adviser in all types of giving — individual, family, corporate and international.

It is the eighth largest community foundation in the world, managing $2.01 billion in assets and awarding more than $2.06 billion.