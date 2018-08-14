As areas gentrify, black churches lose their base, depart old neighborhoods

Crews work on the demolition in July 2017 of New Light Beulah Baptist Church at 17th and Bainbridge streets in Philadelphia. (Photo: )

PHILADELPHIA — Until a few years ago, the greatest threat to the future of the 99-year-old New Light Beulah Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood was a thunderstorm that barreled through on a Thursday evening, ripping off part of the roof.

The raging downpour in June 2010 flooded the sanctuary, rendering the church uninhabitable. Yet, the determined congregation restored its house of worship at a cost of $250,000, and a year later moved back to the corner of 17th and Bainbridge to resume its ministry.

But the vicissitudes of nature paled next to another looming threat: the pressures of gentrification on an urban pocket where housing prices have increased more than 400 percent since 2000.

With longtime black neighbors moving out and mostly younger, mostly white newcomers moving in, the community’s transition sapped the church of its membership — Sunday attendance dipped from a peak of 250 to 65 — and turned the stucco and stone edifice into an albatross.

So, like many African American churches in and around Graduate Hospital and other gentrifying areas of the city, New Light Beulah in 2017 sold its building, its home for the last 61 years. Quickly razed, it was replaced by the 16-unit Portofino condo complex. The congregation departed with about $2 million — and a chance to save itself elsewhere.

In just the Graduate Hospital area and near environs, developers have snapped up the church properties of Greater St. Matthew Baptist, First Colored Wesley Methodist (now Fellowship Community Wesley Methodist), First African Baptist, Christian Street Baptist and New Hope Temple Baptist.

The leave-takings are having ripple effects in both the neighborhoods where the congregations relocate and those they vacate, making way for new churches offering a brand of religious practice perhaps more appealing to the new kids on the block.

Temporarily holding services at a Yesha Ministries Worship Center in South Philadelphia, New Light Beulah members have resettled in the Nicetown section, in a building bought from Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church.

“I really didn’t want to leave,” said Bishop Benjamin Thompson III, New Light Beulah’s pastor for 30 years. “To see the (old) neighborhood change, it makes me feel sad and empty, like history is being lost.”

Within blocks of New Light Beulah in Nicetown, Greater St. Matthew purchased a building. Wesley went to East Oak Lane, New Hope Temple to Germantown and First African to Overbrook. Christian Street Baptist has not yet acquired a building and is temporarily worshiping in the office of a tax-preparation service in Germantown.

Churches have long followed the migration patterns of their members, or potential members. But because they are more stable than other social institutions, they are often the last to leave a changing neighborhood, said Ram Cnaan, director of the program for religion and social policy research at the University of Pennsylvania.

“If rich people move into an area, the old congregations would not attract them,” he said. “The new people will either form new religious congregations or consume services in their old communities.”

Since 2009, at least 30 religious buildings of various affiliations have been razed in Philadelphia, with Graduate Hospital, Point Breeze, Kensington, Fishtown and West Philadelphia hit hardest, according to Rachel Hildebrandt, senior program manager at Partners for Sacred Places, a national organization based in Philadelphia that assists struggling congregations.

In the late 1950s into the 1960s, white congregations left urban neighborhoods when black residents moved in. Then, it was “white flight,” said Melissa Wilde, associate professor of sociology at the University of Pennsylvania. “Now, it’s white return.”

First African Baptist Church sold its building at 16th and Christian Streets for $2 million in 2015. A day-care center moved in, and a karate school is negotiating to rent space. The congregation made enough money to not only purchase a former St. Callistus Catholic Church property in Overbrook, but also renovate the two-acre campus’ office and church buildings

“This is the best thing that could have happened to us. It’s a great opportunity to do ministry,” said the Rev. Terrence Griffith, First African Baptist’s pastor. The church began worshiping in its new building last September.