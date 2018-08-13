Ohio ranks third in Midwest for clean energy jobs

Ohio has the third most clean energy jobs in the Midwest, trailing Michigan and Illinois, according to Clean Energy Trust’s “Clean Jobs Midwest” report.

Clean energy industries employ more than 108,000 workers and in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.

“The beauty of data is that it cuts through political rhetoric. These findings show that clean energy jobs in renewable energy and energy efficiency are growing across the region and that the Midwest continues to demonstrate it is a fertile region for clean energy innovation, enabling businesses to launch, grow, and create jobs,” said Erik Birkerts, chief executive officer of Clean Energy Trust, in a statement. “Everyone should embrace and support these sectors that are driving economic development.”

Based on U.S. Department of Labor Employment Statistics data, Ohio’s clean energy workforce is more than a dozen times as many people than the combined number of computer programmers and web developers, according to the report.

The top clean energy sector in the state was energy efficiency that employs nearly 80,000 workers, followed by clean vehicles with more than 14,000 jobs.

“I’ve seen first hand how clean energy creates well-paid, much needed jobs in our state. My business is an example of that,” stated Greg Smith, president of Tipp City-based energy efficiency company, Energy Optimizers. “Demand for clean energy solutions is surging across Ohio but we have so much more room to grow. I hope our policymakers can make the most of this opportunity and support clean energy development.”

Franklin County has the second highest number of clean energy jobs in Ohio, employing 12,703 people. Cuyahoga County has the most with 13,806 jobs. Hamilton County has 11,408 clean energy jobs.

The Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus metropolitan areas combined have nearly 54,100 jobs, while the rural areas had more than 17,000 jobs in the industries.

In addition, renewable energy, such as wind and solar, employ nearly 9,400 Ohio residents, while more than 3,300 work in grid modernization and energy storage, according to the report.

It also found that nearly 75 percent of clean energy jobs are in construction and manufacturing.

Employers anticipate a 5.5 percent growth in clean energy jobs, the report stated.

Beyond Ohio, the Midwest has more than 714,000 clean energy jobs, according to Clean Trust Energy’s report, which follows an earlier report from the Environmental Entrepreneurs, or E2.

According to E2’s “Clean Jobs America” report, there are nearly 3.2 million clean energy jobs in the United States.

Both reports expand the 2018 U.S. Energy and Employment Report Energy Futures Initiative and the National Association of State Energy Officials released in May. CET and E2 were partners on the USEER report.

“Clean jobs count in Ohio,” stated Micaela Preskill, E2’s Midwest Advocate. “With further investment and smart state policy, clean jobs will continue power Ohio’s economy into the next decade.”