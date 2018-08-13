Columbus Symphony, musicians reach 3-year agreement

The Columbus Symphony board, musicians and the Central Ohio Federation of Musicians, Local 103, have agreed on a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement, the online publication Broadway World reported last week.

The new agreement is set to become effective Sept. 1.

Under the new agreement, the orchestra’s 47 full-time musicians are to receive a 3 percent raise with an additional week of work added in the second year, and another week of work added in the third year.

Musicians will be guaranteed 28 weeks of work through the term of the new agreement, the report detailed.

“The Columbus Symphony is committed to providing the community with the quality institution it deserves,” board Chair Lisa Barton said in a prepared statement. “As evidenced by the final agreement, it is obvious both sides of the table understand what it takes to do that, and this is the next step in fortifying the organization’s stability while progressing to a new level of cooperation, community partnership, and music excellence.”

Group health insurance at the employer’s expense, first offered to full-time musicians in April, will be available for the duration of the three-year, the report stated.

“Our musicians live and work in central Ohio and it is important for us as a board to ensure that we provide them with financial stability,” Barton said.

The Columbus Symphony performed 243 concerts and programs for more than 158,000 people during its most recent season, demonstrating a 7 percent increase in the number of concert and program performances and a 9 percent rise in attendance from the previous season.

Per the terms of the new agreement, musicians will perform a single benefit concert each year for the term of the contract.

The symphony’s executive director, Denise Rehg, was complimentary of all parties’ efforts to reach an agreement in the statement.

“The Columbus Symphony board, staff and musicians came together under the mantra of ‘One CSO’ to negotiate this contract, and the result is an agreement that positions the entire organization for success in meeting and exceeding our goal of serving the needs of a growing central Ohio community,” she said.

The Greater Columbus Arts Council, which has supported local arts since its inception in more than 40 years ago, also lauded the performance group’s agreement.

“I have had the opportunity to observe the growth and development of the Columbus Symphony over the past few years, and feel this new agreement truly shows the organization’s commitment to serving the central Ohio community,” council President and CEO Tom Katzenmeyer said. “I strongly believe in the value a professional symphony brings to a city, and when all facets come together with that common mission in mind, it creates an environment poised for success for many years to come.”

The symphony forecasts a central Ohio audience of 175,000 through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming in the coming season.

Central Ohio Federation of Musicians, Local 103, President Doug Fisher called the effort by management and musicians “hard-won progress.”

“We look forward to all the exciting things ahead for the Columbus Symphony and are proud to be a part of it,” he said.