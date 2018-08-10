Ohio looks to promote blockchain technology industry in the state

Ohio looks to promote blockchain technology industry in the state

The blockchain industry, in which technology can transmit and store electronic records for a variety of other industries, including financial, supply chain management and health care, is gaining traction in Ohio and Gov. John Kasich recently signed new legislation to support the technology.

“In Ohio, blockchain innovators can thrive in their efforts to develop new products and applications for the financial industry and beyond,” said Valentina Isakina, financial services managing director for JobsOhio in a statement. “Many companies looking to expand their blockchain and R&D operations are rapidly growing job creators, and Ohio is now even more attractive to these businesses.”

Senate Bill 220 will allow transactions recorded by blockchain technology under the Uniform Electronic Transactions act.

“Ohio already offers a wide range of advantages to financial services companies that are looking to expand, including no corporate income tax, a tech-savvy millennial workforce, collaborative innovation environment and low cost of operations, compared to other digital hubs,” Isakina said. “The new law will further strengthen the state’s position at the forefront of innovation. JobsOhio stands ready to assist businesses looking to grow in Ohio, and our support – including the new (research and development) Grant program — is available for those entities interested in benefiting from the Ohio business environment and talent.”

Major Ohio cities are already promoting the uses of blockchain technology such as the proposed BlockLand initiative in Cleveland and 10XTS venture in Cincinnati.

In Columbus, organizations such as Rev1 Ventures and FinTech 71 have been working with startup companies that incorporate blockchain with their services.

Blockchain-related startups in Columbus include SafeChain and its SafeWire technology that aids in fraud prevention and speed of property transactions for the title insurance industry.

“The recent efforts led by State Senator Dolan and the Ohio legislature demonstrate both the capability and the willingness of the public and private sectors to collaborate on the community’s shared interest in making Ohio a place where innovation thrives,” stated Tony Franco, SafeChain founder and chief executive officer. “Partnerships between entrepreneurs, legislators and economic development groups give fintech companies in the area a competitive advantage through speed to market, information access and ability to impact policy in a positive direction.”