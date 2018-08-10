Farmers markets’ role in food production focus of week’s celebration

From Obetz to Prairie Township and Lewis Center to Bexley, nearly every central Ohio neighborhood has its own weekly or semi-regular farmers market, giving residents access to the freshest produce and locally sourced food items around.

Celebrating that very notion, the U.S. Department of Agriculture sponsors this week the 19th annual National Farmers Market Week to highlight the important role farmers markets in the nation’s food system.

“It’s important for Americans to know that the food they buy directly from their local farmer isn’t just more flavorful, but also has a very real impact on the livelihoods of the men and women who produced that food,” said Farmers Market Coalition’s Executive Director Jen Cheek. “Farmers and ranchers receive only 15 cents of every food dollar that consumers spend at traditional food outlets, and they often have to wait a significant amount of time to receive payment. At a farmers market, 100 percent of your food dollar goes to your local farmer, immediately.”

The Ohio Farm Bureau has provided a link on its blog — ofbf.org — to the website Farm Spread (www.farmspread.com) for a directory of the region’s local farm markets. A search provides more than 65 results within the greater central Ohio region.

As demand for local food continues to grow, so too have the opportunities for American farmers to market fresh food directly to the consumer, a press release detailed.

According to statistics released by USDA, farmers markets and farm stands account for roughly $2 billion of the $3 billion that Americans spend annually on farm-direct products. This revenue, in turn, supports the livelihoods of more than 165,000 mostly small and mid-sized farms and ranches.

“When farmers and farmers markets thrive, so do we,” Cheek said. “From vibrant community gathering places, to increased access to fresh produce, to protecting our land and water with sustainable farming practices: We are all better off when they succeed.

“And for these hard-working farmers to succeed, they count on their neighbors to shop regularly at farmers markets. National Farmers Market Week provides an important opportunity to share these benefits and to encourage more Americans to shop local.”

The national campaign highlights 10 farmers markets from across the country and the benefits of direct marketing, which provides new farmers and veterans, alike, a low-barrier entry point and maximum return on investment.

The coalition, which was formed to strengthen farmers markets nationwide, believes that were it not for farmers markets, some farmers would have no business.

Capitalizing on the bountiful, eye-catching produce, the week-long campaign expected to generate extensive social media interest with its #FarmersMarketWeek tag and #LoveMyMarket Instagram contest at participating farmers markets.