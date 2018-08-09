Ohio State research leads to experimental Zika vaccine

An Ohio State University-led study of the mosquito-borne Zika virus has resulted in an experimental vaccine that has proven promising in mice.

Published in the journal Nature Communications, the study tested the vaccine that employs an uncommon, two-pronged approach to fighting the virus, which is most serious for pregnant women and their fetuses.

“In this study, the vaccine was potent, safe and highly effective, at least in the short term,” said veterinary biosciences professor Jianrong Li who led the study and developed the vaccine platform. “There’s a long way to go, but we think this is a promising candidate for a human vaccine.”

According to a university press release, the single-dose vaccine, which carries the genes for two or three Zika proteins, has proven effective in triggering an immune response that prevented later infection by Zika virus.

Babies born to Zika-infected mothers sometimes are born with a birth defect called microcephaly.

Other complications include miscarriage, stillbirth and other birth defects.

A small percentage of people infected with the virus may even contract Guillain-Barre syndrome, which affects the nervous system, research suggested.

There’s no vaccine available currently and the only protection against Zika are preventative measures such as insect repellent, staying indoors and wearing long sleeves and pants, the press release detailed.

Researchers used the vesicular stomatitis virus, or VSV, which is a foot-and-mouth disease in cattle, as the vehicle to introduce the two or three Zika proteins.

The weakened form of the virus is harmless to both humans and mice and has been used in other vaccines, including a successful Ebola vaccine which has been used in preventing outbreaks in humans in Africa.

“It’s a good platform for human vaccines, because people don’t have any antibodies against it and that allows VSV to successfully transport the vaccine without being stopped by the immune system,” said study co-author Mark Peeples, a pediatrics professor at Ohio State and researcher at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The study included experiments in mice with severely compromised immune systems — a necessary step to make sure that mice could get sick after infection with Zika virus.

Researchers said when the vaccinated mice were exposed to Zika virus, their weak immune systems fought it off swiftly and efficiently, convincing the research team that their design had worked.

The vaccine’s early success has encouraged this team to use the same approach to fight other related viruses, including Dengue fever.

“Really, the next big question is ‘Will this be protective in humans?’” Peeples said.

The author of the study’s first paper, graduate student Anzhong Li, presented the findings at a scientific conference in Italy.

Other Ohio State researchers who worked on the study include Jingyou Yu, Mijia Lu, Yuanmei Ma, Zayed Attia, Miaoge Xue, Xueya Liang, Kelsey Craig, Nirajkumar Makadiya, Jingyang He and Ryan Jennings.