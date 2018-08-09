Local operator of retirement communities honored as a good place to work

A nonprofit operator of retirement communities became certified as a great place to work.

Ohio Living received the certification from Great Place to Work Institute in June and announced the recognition this month.

“This certification confirms what we already know to be true; that we are an organization that values our employees, and we work hard every day to prove it,” said Ohio Living Chief Executive Officer Laurence C. Gumina in a statement. “From the board room to the bedside, our 3,200 employees give their best to the people we serve. We hire people whose values are aligned with ours and whose personal character fits within our culture of respect.”

The review is based on 1,737 employee surveys with 96 percent of them reporting they had great pride in the organization. A vast majority reported that Ohio Health had great pride in the organization at 96 percent, followed by challenges (93 percent), communication (91 percent), bosses and rewards (89 percent).

“We want our employees to find Ohio Living to be a genuinely great place to share their talents and thrive. Our employee partners scored Ohio Living at 90 percent or higher in having a great atmosphere with great pride, communication, rewards and bosses,” said Dana Ullom-Vucelich, chief human resources and ethics officer.

Employee perks and programs include a two-day training session, skills development training fairs, a financial assistance fund for catastrophic events, and free employee meals.

The company also offers the average match of $12,000 in tuition reimbursement and 21 days of paid time off after a year of employment plus six days of sick leave.

Since 1922, the organization has grown to manage 12 retirement communities and a home health and hospice services, serving more than 73,000 people, according to its website.

The company started as Dorothy Love Retirement Community transforming into the Ohio Presbyterian Homes and later Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services.

The company completed a system wide rebranding as Ohio Living in October 2016.

Ohio Living does annual performance reviews of all teammates and rewards those living out each of its six core values — care, customer service, integrity, innovation, financial stewardship and leadership.

“You can see example after example of these values brought to life each and every day through the work of our team members,” Ullom-Vucelich said.

The company plans to fill 2,400 positions next year. The company has more than 16,700 job applicants with average seven per opening. Eleven percent of new hires were from employee referrals, while 20 percent of openings were filled by current employees.

Great Place to Work Institute uses 30 years of data to define and recognize top workplaces and are the data science organization behind the Fortune magazine’s best workplace lists. The 2018 version of that list includes local companies Nationwide and OhioHealth.