Cyber insurance grows in popularity as companies seek protection from attacks

Cyber insurance grows in popularity as companies seek protection from attacks

With data breaches as one of the leading risks for business, companies have responded by purchasing cyber insurance.

Cyber crime has cost the United States an average of nearly $22 million last year, according to data from Statista.

Therefore, businesses have started to look towards insurance to protect them from the aftermath of cyber attacks.

“Cyber insurance is quickly becoming one of the most important policies that a business needs to have,” said Matthew Simon, a a licensed insurance adviser with Ohio-based Hill & Hamilton Insurance, on the company’s blog in February. “Cyberattacks can impact anyone, from small businesses to large corporations, as technology is constantly updating and changing in our work lives, it’s key that your business has the proper protection ready.”

In 2014, 33 percent of U.S. companies owned cyber liability insurance, according to Statista.

The financial services sector had the largest share of companies purchasing such insurance that same year.

And the average limit of purchased cyber liability insurance from financial institutions amounted to $23.5 million, while more than 82 percent of U.S. companies said they were able to find insurance that met their needs.

On the other hand, cyber insurance has been historically low for businesses that have revenues up to $25 million, Christian Durdaller wrote for Insurance Journal.

“Numerous studies conducted over the last couple of years offer varying figures on the percentage of small businesses that have purchased cyber coverage, but we think the number of small businesses that purchase the coverage is around 15 percent to 20 percent,” he said. “The good news is that we have experienced a tremendous uptick in the buying of cyber insurance by small companies. Though some agents are becoming more adept at discussing cyber coverage, they face limited resources such as the availability of benchmarking data. Additionally, carriers are not sharing this information.”

In his blog post, Simon, from Hill & Hamilton, provides a checklist for companies to consider when purchasing cyber coverage.

The list includes coverage for laptops, data breaches, lost or stolen data, third-party losses, network security, business interruptions, media liability, cyber extortion and terrorism, litigation, public relations fees and forensics.

“Having this coverage in place could be your business’s saving grace if your network is compromised,” he said.