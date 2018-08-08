Survey: Phishing, ransomware top list of critical threats to business

As cybersecurity professionals and business leaders continue to bolster their 21st century data security plans, hackers maintain a pace just a few steps ahead of their marks.

A recent survey of 900 security professionals at the Infosecurity Europe 2018 determined the top cybersecurity concerns of these individuals.

Macy Bayern reported the survey’s findings for the online trade publication, Tech Republic.

“Phishing is the reigning winner of internal threats, with nearly 55 percent of participants agreeing it is the biggest risk,” Bayern wrote.

Cybersecurity software and network solutions developer, AlienVault, which conducted the survey, found that it’s the human element of phishing that makes it appealing to cybercriminals.

“Unfortunately, no single precaution can be used to prevent a phishing attack,” Bayern continued. “Most breaches are actually caused by human error, … highlighting the vitality of user awareness and education.”

AlienVault, however, warned that user education alone is insufficient. Rather, businesses must employ a multilayered defense of technology, processes and people.

Ransomware ranked second as the greatest risk company’s face, the survey found.

“Since ransomware is a highly public threat, business pros feel even more pressure, having to respond to the security breach in the public spotlight,” Bayern wrote.

Rounding out the biggest risks noted in the survey were the cloud, General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, and cryptocurrency mining.

“Participants said they were growing concerned about possible attacks in the cloud, with 52 percent worried that cloud-based threats will become an increasing reality in the future,” Tech Republic reported.

As for GDPR, industry observers await such a breach. Companies have been forced to completely rearrange and reorganize management of customer records, the article detailed. And failure to be compliant with GDPR standards can be a huge hit to businesses financially and socially, causing consumers to shy away from businesses that don’t protect their data.

And, finally, cryptocurrency mining, too, is a relatively new and untested threat.

Bayern explained that cybercriminals infect machines in order to commandeer the other machines’ CPU power in an effort to steal Bitcoin.

“Businesses still have some work to do to stay protected, with 29 percent of respondents not confident in their cryptomining protection and 24 percent unable to detect cryptomining activity,” she concluded.

One remarkable finding in the study determined that some 56 percent of respondents said they believe that cybersecurity is becoming a political pawn, shifting cybersecurity’s reach into society.