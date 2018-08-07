Ohio State, Franklin University offer degrees in cybersecurity

Ohio State, Franklin University offer degrees in cybersecurity

From attacks on the personal and financial data of JP Morgan Chase customers and Uber users and drivers to the massive breaches reported by Equifax and the U.S. government’s Office of Personnel Management, cybersecurity experts expect such failures to become more commonplace.

As a counter measure, many universities — traditional and online, public and for-profit — offer degrees and certificate programs intended to train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals to hold the line against the sophisticated efforts of domestic and international hackers.

Locally, both Franklin University and The Ohio State University offer relevant degrees — the former an online Bachelors of Science Cybersecurity degree program and the former either a Bachelors of Science in Computer Science and Engineering or a Bachelors of Science with a major in Computer and Information Science.

According to Franklin’s marketing material, cybersecurity professionals command 9 percent more in salary than other IT professionals and the cybersecurity sector of IT jobs is expected to grow by 18 percent through 2025.

Students must master an approach known as “defense in depth,” which features layered security architecture paired with appropriate controls and countermeasures.

Key knowledge of information technology principles, including programming, database, systems and networks, are also elements of the program.

“You’ll not only learn the ‘what’ of enterprise security, but also the ‘how’ and ‘why,’” the marketing materials promise. “And you’ll get real-world experience when you choose a local business or nonprofit organization for which you’ll prepare a security plan, risk assessment, penetration test, vulnerability scan, and more, assisting with their actual security needs.”

Coursework includes risk management and compliance; security architecture and controls; business continuity and operations; and network and application security.

Students are exposed to typical development mistakes that may lead to application-level security issue, including cryptography, configuration errors, authentication, and authorization.

Finally, the program focuses on design and implementation of high-availability systems through storage redundancy, load balancing, virtualization clusters and disaster recovery systems, allowing students the opportunity to learn how security requirements and activities, such as risk identification, threat modeling, security testing, and monitoring, fit into the overall systems development life cycle.

The programs at Ohio State generally prepare students for a range of careers in computer science.

“The main difference between the two is that Computer and Science Engineering requires more math, science, and engineering while Computer and Information Science requires more general education courses, including a foreign language,” according to the university’s Department of Computer and Science Engineering website.