Columbus ranks high for private business expansion

Central Ohio ranks second in a report for the top 10 cities for expanding private businesses.

Columbus followed only Salt Lake City in the rankings from InsightPRM, a company that assists with other businesses’ relocations.

“The most tangible event in the business lifecycle to trigger capital expenditure is company relocation,” the company’s report stated. “Over 93 percent of companies in our survey reported no relocation or expansion plans, but, the companies making a move are an elite group. Whilst many companies are struggling, and GDP is less than 3 percent, the companies that are growing are moving ahead fast.”

InsightPRM’s report noted Columbus’ below the national unemployment rate and wage increases of nearly 2 percent last year.

“Columbus has a promising economy for finding a job or entrepreneurial endeavors,” the report stated.

In addition, the report noted Columbus’ recent efforts to support affordable mixed-income neighborhoods.

The company surveyed 100 privately owned businesses in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom that have relocated since its original planned growth survey. For the report, expansion could mean relocation, expanding into new space or opening new locations.

“Company expansion is a key indicator of growth because a growing company will ultimately hire more employees and need to expand into larger offices, take over more space at their location, or open new branches,” the report stated.

InsightPRM asked companies about their expansion plans up to two years in the future with the results representing upcoming capital expenditures.

About 6.5 percent of the surveyed companies reported they were relocating or expanding.

The surveyed businesses in that subgroup had an average growth rate of 34 percent. Also InsightPRM analyzed the companies’ growth in the context of geography and industry.

Following Columbus, Oakland, Calif., was ranked third, followed by Orlando, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Portland, San Diego, San Antonio and Louisville.