State workers raise, donate nearly money to library foundation

The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced a gift from employees of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services employees to the Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation in the amount of $5,814.19.

The money will be used to buy books for participants of the library’s Reading Buddies program and distributed at branches serving the Columbus City Schools.

Reading Buddies pairs central Ohio kindergarten through Third Grade students with library staff members, the library’s VolunTeens and vetted community volunteers for one-on-one reading practice.

The program, which began library system-wide in 2014, consists of 15-minute sessions at all Columbus Metropolitan Library locations, focusing heavily on vocabulary and reading comprehension skills.

“As a former Columbus City Schools student and a lifelong user of the library, it gives me great pleasure to make this donation to the Reading Buddies program on behalf of ODJFS employees,” ODJFS Director Cynthia Dungey said in a prepared statement. “Good reading skills are essential to success in school and in life. The one-on-one assistance this program provides can help all children become good readers.”

The approximately 2,300 ODJFS employees were given several opportunities during the month of June to pay $2 per day to dress casually for work, the press release detailed. During the past four years, Job and Family Services has raised more than $26,000 in support of Reading Buddies.

“We are grateful to our friends at ODJFS,” said library CEO Patrick Losinski said in the same statement. “With this gift, Director Dungey and her team are getting books into the hands of children who need them most in our community.”

Job and Family Services is responsible for supervising the state’s public assistance, workforce development, unemployment insurance, child and adult protective services, adoption, child care and child support programs.

The library serves Franklin County residents at its main branch, downtown, and 22 neighborhood branches.