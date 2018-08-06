Report finds that manufacturers are still behind in cybersecurity issues

Central Ohio manufacturers can learn more about how to stay secure, vigilant and resilient when it comes to cybersecurity through a workshop this week.

The Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence at The Ohio State University will host a workshop on the subject at Rev1 Ventures at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The presentation topics will include small business fundamentals, basic cybersecurity for small business and the state of cybersecurity.

Presenters will come from the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the Nation Institute for Standards and Technology and Secure Cyber Defense.

Many manufacturers are still behind with cybersecurity planning, while operating antiquated systems, according to a report from Chief Executive magazine from earlier this year.

The report cites examples of how computer viruses have disrupted manufacturing companies’ production such as the WannaCry virus that infected a Honda plant in Japan last year.

In addition, the report cited results from a National Center for Manufacturing Sciences.

The survey found that nearly half of companies reported that they had no breaches. But 18 percent admitted to a “removable media breach,” and 12 percent said they had an other type of breach.

Additionally, manufacturing is becoming more exposed to cyber risks as it continues to innovate, according to a survey from Deloitte survey.

The company reported that half of surveyed companies segment or isolate their (industrial control systems’) networks from their standard networks.

“Manufacturers continue to drive extensive innovation in products, manufacturing process, and industrial ecosystem relationships in order to compete in a changing global marketplace. As a result, the manufacturing industry is likely to see an acceleration in the pace of change in technology due to emerging trends,” the report stated. “This existing technology footprint, along with its accelerating pace of change in business and manufacturing technology, is expected to have a dramatic impact on the breadth and complexity of the cyber risks manufacturers will need to address over the next decade.”

The company found that 40 percent of its surveyed manufacturing companies were affected by cyber incidents in 2016.

The company recommends companies need to take a top down, risk-based approach to implement to be more secure of their networks and systems.

Companies should also be vigilant by implementing routine monitoring mechanisms as half the surveyed companies perform ICS vulnerability tests less often than once a month.

And companies need to be resilient by planning ahead before a breach occurs to reduce the business impacts as 38 percent of surveyed companies had losses of $1 to more than $10 million in a year, according to the Deloitte survey report. Sixty-four percent of the companies do not include either ICS or connected products in their incident response plans.