Report: Despite evolving technology, Ohio still a manufacturing powerhouse

Manufacturing continues to be a significant sector for Ohio — including Franklin County, according to a new report from the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association.

The sector contributed nearly 17 percent to Ohio’s Gross Domestic Product in 2016 with about 700,000 jobs, an annual payroll of $40 billion (the highest total for any Ohio industry sector) and more than $50 billion in exported products to nearly 220 countries and territories, according to the organization’s Ohio Manufacturing Counts 2018/19 report.

Additionally, of the state’s manufacturing sector’s total GDP output, nearly 10 percent was from durable goods, while about 7.5 percent was from non-durable products.

The sector’s GDP was valued at $106 billion in 2016, ranking the state third after California and Texas. And Ohio manufacturing workers earned an annual average of $58,765 in wages.

Franklin County has 811 manufacturing establishments and along with Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Summit, Montgomery and Lake counties, make up 40 percent of all Ohio manufacturing companies in 2016, according to the report.

Cuyahoga County had the most manufacturing establishments that year with 1,744.

Ohio ranked third in manufacturing employment with 5.6 percent of the nation’s jobs in that sector.

California and Texas were the top two states with 1.3 million and 878,200 employees, respectively, last year.

Ohio had 698,900 employees last year, up by 9,200 from 2016. During the same period, the U.S. total of employees in manufacturing increased by 264,000.

Ohio’s manufacturing sector ranked third for employment among 19 sectors in the state last year.

Health care and social assistance had 806,800 workers, while government had 782,200 workers.

The state’s top 10 manufacturing employers are Japan-based Honda Motor Co., which has a plant in Marysville in central Ohio, Boston’s General Eletric, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp., Findaly-based Marathon Petroleum Corp., The Netherlands’ Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Detroit’s General Motors Corp., Dearborn, Mich.-based Ford Motor Co., and Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams Co.

In addition, 12 the top 25 manufacturing employers are based in Ohio including local Worthington Industries. Franklin County has more than 40,000 workers in the manufacturing sector, which made up 4.1 percent of its employment, in 2016, according to the report. Cuyahoga County had the most with more than 70,100 workers, which made up 7.5 percent of its employment, followed by Hamilton County with more than 50,400 workers that made up 7.8 percent of its employment in 2016.

On the other hand, Shelby County had the greatest manufacturing employment density at 37.5 percent, while Ohio was at 10.3 percent.

Chemical manufacturing was the top subsector in average annual wages at $84,834, followed by transportation equipment ($67,000), computer and electronics ($66,246), primary metal ($65,560), and machinery ($61,157).

The report also highlighted that Ohio ranked ninth in exports with industrial machinery as the top export last year. Canada was the top export market for Ohio and made up 37.7 percent of the state’s exports, followed by Mexico (13 percent), China (7.8 percent), United Kingdom (4.2 percent), Brazil (2.8 percent), Japan (2.8 percent), Germany (2.7 percent), France (2.5 percent), Korea (2.2 percent) and the Netherlands (1.4 percent).