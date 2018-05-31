Report shows Columbus is good market for affordable housing for vets

Report shows Columbus is good market for affordable housing for vets

The central Ohio region’s share of affordable homes for veterans placed the region among the top 20 of metropolitan areas.

Columbus ranked No. 19 out of the 45 most populated metro areas with 12 percent of the listed homes affordable for veterans down from 24 percent in 2012, according to a report from Redfin, an online real estate brokerage.

The median annual income for veterans in the region was $37,760 with the median list price at $269,900. But the maximum home price veterans could afford was $90,000, according to the report.

In addition, the city of Columbus’ veteran population has declined to 41,428 people in 2016 compared to 45,536 people in 2012, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

On the other hand, Columbus’ overall population increased to 863,741 people compared with 812,275 in 2012.

The Census Bureau recently released its population estimate for last year, reporting Columbus’ estimated population increased to 879,170, but veterans data was not available.

In the United States, 8.9 percent of the more than 600,000 homes listed for sale were affordable to someone earning the local median veteran income in the 45 metro areas, down from 27.4 percent in 2012 with every market in the report posting a decrease in the share of affordable listings for veterans.

“The affordability of VA loans is a major reason why the homeownership rate among veterans has historically been higher than for the general population. But this may be changing,” said Redfin chief economist Nela Richardson in a statement.

“Homeownership among active-duty military declined significantly during the housing crisis and remains at historic lows,” he added. “Veteran homebuyers are battling affordability as the fast pace, high prices and low inventory in today’s market make it hard to compete with all-cash buyers. U.S. housing policy should continue to ensure that the people who serve our country also have the opportunity to invest in our country through homeownership.”

In Ohio, Cleveland ranked 14th on the list with a 15.5 percent share of affordable listings for veterans down by 7.1 percent since 2012. Its local median veteran income was $34,282 with the median listing price at $184,900. The maxium home price a veteran could afford was $70,000.

Cincinnati ranked No. 16 with 14.6 percent of listed homes affordable for veterans, down 16.2 percent since 2012. Someone earning the median veteran income of $37,657 could afford a home priced up to $90,000. But the median list price was $239,539.

The top 10 U.S. cities where housing was more affordable for veterans were Virginia Beach with its share at 38.1 percent, followed by Memphis, Tenn., (36.3 percent), Indianapolis (26 percent), Louisville, Ky., (25.3 percent), Detroit (22.3 percent), Baltimore (22.1 percent), St. Louis (21.8 percent), Pittsburgh (19.7 percent), Washington D.C. (19.6 percent) and Birmingham. Ala. (19.2 percent).