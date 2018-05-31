Bill would allow quicker foreclosures of nuisance properties

A bipartisan effort that would cut by half the amount of time it takes for a city or other municipality to foreclose on nuisance properties secured a first hearing before a committee in the Ohio House of Representatives recently.

The Blight Bill’s objective is to expedite nuisance and blight foreclosure actions in light of any remaining fallout from the Great Recession and the ongoing opioid crisis, said joint sponsor of the bill, Rep. Adam Miller, D-Columbus.

“Absentee landlords and bad actors have learned to game the system through long, drawn-out legal proceedings — much to the detriment of nearby law abiding property owners and renters,” Miller said at the bill’s introduction. “By cracking down on problem properties, the Blight Bill gives communities the tools needed to better combat blight, improve public safety and reclaim neighborhoods across Ohio.”

The lawmaker faulted current law for the amount of time — sometimes many months — legal proceedings against negligent property owners may take.

Filed as House Bill 482, the bill reduces notice to 30 days for landlords of subsidized housing to abate a public nuisance and reduces to 14 days the minimum amount of time that must pass between the filing of a public nuisance lawsuit and the first hearing.

Additionally, the bill reduces to 14 days the amount of time a property owner comply with an abate order, preserving a judge’s option to extend the deadline for good cause shown.

According to Ohio Legislative Service Commission analysis, a building is deemed a “public nuisance” under Ohio law when any of the following characteristics are attributed to the property:

• It is a menace to the public health, welfare, or safety.

• It is structurally unsafe, unsanitary, or not provided with adequate safe egress.

• It constitutes a fire hazard, is otherwise dangerous to human life, or is otherwise no longer fit and habitable.

• In relation to its existing use, it constitutes a hazard to the public health, welfare, or safety by reason of inadequate maintenance, dilapidation, obsolescence, or abandonment.

Joint sponsor Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, identified blight as anything from abandoned property that presents a threat to public safety to property that harbors suspected, witnessed criminal and/or illegal activity for members of the Civil Justice Committee.

“As communities attempt to deal with the unprecedented challenges of recent economic downturns combined with the opioid/heroin epidemic, one of their increasing struggles is combating the urban blight these crises have brought,” Lipps said.

“Too often, absentee landlords have negligently rented out or abandoned their property creating hotbeds for public nuisances and threats to public safety including creating havens for illegal drug trafficking, prostitution and other threats to health and public safety.

“Absentee landlords and those who exploit these properties have learned to game the legal system that often includes long, drawn out proceedings before communities can cleanup and reclaim these properties in order to improve their neighborhoods.”

HB 482 would create a new, stricter liability offense intended to expedite remediation and other court-ordered remedies to address problem owners and properties, the lawmakers said.

A state-funded Local Blight and Nuisance Abatement Fund has been proposed to assist local municipalities to increase enforcement, assist cleanup and improve neighborhood safety.

Three fellow House members have signed on as cosponsors of the bill, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication.