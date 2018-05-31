Big RVs helping to drive the booming camping industry

The camping industry is booming and a lot of the success is due to the growing popularity of large recreation vehicles. Last year a record 504,599 RVs were sold.

In a day and age when it feels like people are spending more time indoors — and there are studies that prove that to be true — the call of the great outdoors is apparently as strong as ever.

During the Great Recession, camping was viewed as a cheaper vacation alternative, but even as the economy has recovered, more people than ever are camping.

“During the recession we did well, but now it’s just exploded,” says Chip Hanawalt, owner of Sunbury KOA and president of the Ohio Campground Owners Association.

In fact, Hanawalt says he’s planning to expand his campground from 150 campsites to more than 180 by next year because business is doing so well.

More than 6 million new North American households have started camping since 2014, according to the 2018 North American Camping Report, a study supported by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA).

Also, the number of campers who camp three times or more each year — the most avid group of campers — has increased by 64 percent during that time.

There are probably several factors for the growth in camping, but perhaps it’s biggest lure is the lifestyle of camping.

“Camping is a highly social activity, and with that, we are seeing campers turning to their social circles or other camping influencers for information and resources, including borrowing or renting RVs and gear. It’s this social nature — both on and off the campground — that continues to reduce barriers and fuel the growth of annual camping in North America,” said Toby O’Rourke, president of KOA.

One thing different about many of today’s campers, however, is that they are less likely to be the type to go “roughing it.”

Sure, there’s still a segment of campers who like sleeping in a tent or under the stars, but “glamping,” glamorous camping, has certainly entrenched it’s way into the industry.

“Now it’s so common to see 40-foot RVs, the big RVs, which have really flooded the market,” said Hanawalt.

Last year there was record 504,599 RVs sold, up 17.2 percent from 2016, according to the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Industry observers expect another record year this year.

Today’s campers are different in other ways, too, Hanawalt said.

“We’ve had to accommodate and adapt to changes,” he said. “We’ve had to make sites bigger and increase the (wattage) of our electricity. We’ve added WiFi. We’re adapting to new trends.”

When the former construction worker and his wife, Bambi, bought the campground in 2000, it was primitive and dilapidated with 42 campsites.

“Now we have 150 sites with pull-through and 90 percent of them can fit a 40-footer,” said Hanawalt.

That trend isn’t limited to RVs, either. Today’s cabins are much different than those of yesteryear.

“The cabins used to be bare bones, but now you could live in our cabins. They have granite countertops and other features,” said Hanawalt, whose campground has five cabins and plans to add a few more.

He also said there’s a clear difference between the manner in which older, baby boomers, camp and younger generations.

“We’re constantly studying the millennials. They’re the opposite of baby boomers, who wanted everything big and bigger. Millennials want things smaller — teardrop (campers),” said Hanawalt.

He said there are officially about 800 campgrounds in Ohio, 74 of which are state parks, but only about half of those are the type of campgrounds people typically think of.

But since any property with at least five campsites must register as a campground, the overall total gets inflated.

“Only about 10 percent of them have the amenities. There are still a lot of rustic campgrounds,” Hanawalt said.

He said despite the upward trend in camping, he doesn’t expect any new campgrounds to open due to the high startup costs, not the least of which is buying the land.

“Usually people will buy an old one and fix it up,” said Hanawalt.

Like many other businesses, location is an important factor in the success of a campground.

The Sunbury KOA, for example is close to Columbus and, more importantly, is close to a major Interstate: Interstate 71.

Hanawalt is an accidental campground owner — it’s not something he set out to accomplish.

His wife had worked in the corporate world for many years and started catering on the side. In 2000 they thought the campground, which opened in 1972 as a fishing camp, and its buildings would be a good place from which to base her catering business.

“We were going to kick out the campers and just have a few cabins, but that never happened,” said Hanawalt, who ironically has never been camping. “I was in the military and after that I never wanted to see a sleeping bag again.”

He said operating a campground is a lot more work than “just driving around on a golf cart.”

Even in the slow, winter months there is a lot of work to do.

“That’s when we do improvements. I’m usually working every day, even if it’s four hours a day,” said Hanawalt.

The KOA study, meanwhile, shows that while bugs, safety or campers not knowing anyone who camps have in the past been “primary barriers to camping,” those barriers “are waning with technology and social media serving as access portals to helpful information both prior to and during the camping experience.”

The camping report also indicates that campers view camping “as a time to relax, escape stress and clear their minds.”

There is also increased recognition that camping contributes to emotional and physical health.