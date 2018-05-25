New Albany artisan ice cream shop focuses on using Ohio ingredients

A New Albany business is gearing up for the summer with its hand-crafted ice cream.

Charlotte & Olivia’s Sublime Ice Creams, owned by Jim Cushing, offers artisan ice cream with a modern twist on classic flavors.

“Simple ingredients — found down the road or from the exotic corners of the globe,” they wrote.

As partners of Ohio Proud, the shop believes in utilizing Ohio ingredients.

“We start with milk from Ohio dairies — local matters and we support other small businesses in the area,” according to the website.

They boast simple ingredients, used seasonally for optimal freshness, and also explore unusual ingredients from around the world.

With references to how your grandmother may have made ice cream in a wooden bucket filled with rock salt and ice, they say their ice cream is made similarly.

“Our ice creams are slow churned, which means less air and a more densely-rich final product.”

All of the ice creams at Charlotte & Olivia’s are made without stabilizers or preservatives and the ice cream is hand packed and ready for delivery as soon as they are frozen.

Truly a small town business, they are proud to be a part of the New Albany community.

“When you contact us you are talking to the owner and other people who love ice cream, and love the town where we operate,” they wrote. “We live and work in a place that celebrates community and family, art and architecture, health and wellness, local matters, diversity and the world view.”

Due to this, a portion of every sale of ice cream goes to the New Albany Community Foundation for use in five ways: education and life-long learning, arts and culture, health and wellness, the environment and historic preservation, and community building.

They offer signature and seasonal flavors such as black and tan — dark chocolate ice cream sweetened with small batch caramel and sea salt; Buckeye Proud — dark chocolate ice cream studded with Buckeye filling made from Krema Nut’s peanut butter; Buttered Popcorn, Caffeine, Honey Comb, Strawberry Meringue and a handful of others.

The shop can also create custom flavors after a consultation that costs $50 and an 8 pint minimum purchase.

The shop offers free local home delivery in New Albany and Blacklick every Saturday, or to Westerville, Gahanna and Johnstown for a $10 fee and four pint minimum purchase.