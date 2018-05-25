Legislation designed to curtail sexting among Ohio teens

A bill meant to generally prohibit sexting by and among Ohio teens cleared committee consideration in the Ohio House of Representatives this week.

Filed as House Bill 355, the bill creates the offense of “possession of sexually explicit digital material,” a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by eight hours of community service, unless a judge determines a different sentence or order of disposition is necessary.

The legislation specifically bars any person younger than 19 years old from creating, distributing or even possessing sexually explicit digital material that depicts a minor through a telecommunications device.

Exceptions include selfies or images of the minor’s spouse, child or the child of another if the material is possessed or distributed for certain, specific lawful purposes.

“If enacted, this bill will provide a second chance for teens who have engaged in ‘sexting,’ or the distribution of sexually explicit digital material,” bill joint sponsor Rep. Jeffrey Rezabek, R-Dayton, said during sponsor testimony. “In these situations, where it is simply the sending or receiving of sexually explicit digital material, teens under the age of 19, where the victim is less than four years younger than the offender and is over the age of 13, may be eligible for a sexting educational diversion program or another diversionary-type program that is feasible.

“Additionally, this is only available for teens without a prior adjudication (or conviction if over the age of 18, but not 19 yet) for committing a sex-related offense.”

Simply put, the lawmaker said, HB 355 would allow judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys to determine who is actually guilty of pandering obscene material of minors, rather than just a teenager making a bad choice.

“It creates that middle ground that allows for teens to learn from their mistakes and understand the dangers of their actions, while at the same time, if they do not successfully complete the diversion program, they can be brought to trial or before the juvenile court,” Rezabek said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio has come out against the bill, calling the bill counterproductive and unnecessary.

“If the core problem is the ability of prosecutors and judges to apply serious charges and offenses in an otherwise unwanted manner, then the solution should be to explicitly eliminate from the criminal code that possibility in these lesser situations,” the local ACLU chapter’s chief lobbyist Gary Daniels said. “As this committee is well aware, the creation of a new criminal offense, including a misdemeanor, especially one titled ‘possession of sexually explicit material,’ defined under the bill as a ‘sex-related offense,’ will still result in numerous negative ramifications for these young people.

“How likely will an employer be to hire these people? How many landlords will rent them a home? How will this affect their education prospects?”

Daniels further faulted the measure because creation of the offense does not require a prosecutor to utilize it. Nor does it require a judge to sentence young people to only community service, he said.

“It only gives them that option.”

Louis Tobin, executive director of Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, characterized the bill as needless.

“It is important to first point out that prosecutors already can and regularly do grant diversion to juveniles who are engaged in sexting,” Tobin told lawmakers.

Not only does HB 355 reduce prosecutors’ options in more severe cases, he said the misconception is that the only applicable existing offense is a felony, which requires sex-offender registration.

Tobin directed legislators’ attention to R.C. 2907.31, which prohibits disseminate matter harmful to juveniles.

“While this section may not have been intended to address sexting between juveniles, it clearly prohibits that behavior and provides prosecutors with a low-level offense nonetheless,” he said.

HB 355, which awaits a vote by the House, is jointly sponsored by fellow Republican Rep. Brian Hill of Zanesville.