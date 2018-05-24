Ohio Proud helps promote products from farmers who are veterans

For the last four years, the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Proud marketing program has promoted veteran farmers and their products.

The program formed a partnership with Homegrown by Heroes in November 2014 and certifies agricultural products from farmers, ranchers and fisherman that have served or continue to serve in any U.S. military branch.

“These farmers have given much to defend our country and now we are working to give something back to them. This new partnership will allow us to help support veterans by purchasing their farm products in the same way the Ohio Proud program allows us to support other local producers,” said Ohio Agriculture Director David Daniels at the time.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture started the Homegrown by Heroes program in January 2013. The Farmer Veteran Coalition launched nationwide that same year.

The programs achieve the same result by allowing veteran farmers to label on their agricultural products, recognizing their service.

Since then, the Davis, Calif.-based Farmer Veteran Coalition has grown to more than 1,100 members in every states and Puerto Rico.

In central Ohio, Down Home Farms in Mt. Gilead became HBH-certified in 2015. The farm has raised cattle for meat and for breeding, and chickens and pigs since it was established in 2006.

To be eligible for the program, veteran famers have to maintain ownership and management levels at 50 percent; be a member of the FVC; and its value-added products must contain a minimum of 50 percent non-water ingredients produced by an HBH-certified producer.

Additionally, the label would have to be renewed every three years pending a review of any changes to ownership or product makeup.

The goal of the program is to create a cooperative development where veteran farmers can share experiences, resources and skills to help overcome the costs and challenges associated with starting or sustaining a veteran farm, according to Ohio Proud’s website.

For more information go to www. ohioproud.org.