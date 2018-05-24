Lawmakers support Mississippi River dam plan to stop Asian carp invasion

A pair of northeast Ohio lawmakers hope to stop the invasive Asian carp’s creep into the Great Lakes by way of a concurrent resolution introduced in the Ohio House of Representatives.

The resolution expresses the Ohio Legislature’s support for the United States Army Corps of Engineers in efforts to stop the invasive species from entering the Great Lakes and support for any federal funding of those efforts.

House members seated for the Energy and Natural Resources Committee heard testimony from the joint sponsors of the resolution — Democrat Reps. Kent Smith of Euclid and John Rogers of Mentor-on-the-Lake.

Filed as House Concurrent Resolution 27, the proposal eyes the Brandon Road Lock and Dam complex on the Mississippi River near Joliet, Ill. as the stopping point of the fish.

The fish found its way into the Mississippi after a 1994 Missouri flood that allowed the fish to escape a Lake of the Ozarks pond into a nearby river and eventually into the Mississippi River, Smith explained.

In previous decades, Zebra mussels spread from the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River and its tributaries through the same man-made connection.

“The (lock and dam) complex was built from 1927 to 1933 in conjunction with the construction of the Illinois Waterway, which allowed for barge travel between Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River,” Smith noted. “The Brandon Road Lock and Dam is considered to be the key choke point between the carp-infested Mississippi River watershed and the Great Lakes ecosystem.”

Most recently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a study last year that concluded the way to stop the carp’s path toward the Great Lakes was with a gantlet of devices, including an electric barrier, noisemakers and water jets at Brandon Road.

Smith said the cost of these protections was estimated at $275 million dollars with the federal government agreeing to pick up 65 percent of the costs — approximately $179 million dollars.

The remaining 35 percent of funding would need to come from a “non-federal partner.”

“This is the major road block to the project,” Rogers said. “Our resolution asks the federal government to assume all costs for the Brandon Road project.

“The additional $97 million in federal dollars will protect the Great Lakes ecosystem from Asian carp.”

At risk is the Great Lakes region’s annual $7 billion sport and commercial fishing industry and $16 billion recreational boating industry, he added.

According to the resolution, invasive species already established in the Great Lakes cost the region more than $100 million annually.

HCR 27 also states the legislature’s support for federal funding to continue and expand monitoring and harvesting efforts to diminish the Asian carp population below Brandon Road Lock and Dam.

“We will either stop Asian carp at the Brandon Road Lock, or we will wish we did,” Rogers concluded. “Our Great Lakes and billions of dollars in economic activity hang in the balance.

“The longer we wait, the greater the threat of an ecosystem catastrophe.

Thirteen fellow House members have signed onto the measure as cosponsors.