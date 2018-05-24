Central Ohio unemployment rate down to 3.4 percent

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased slightly by less than half a percentage point last month.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s not-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.4 percent last month compared with 3.7 percent in April 2017, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

The region’s civilian labor force increased to 1,084,200 people in April from 1,065,900 people of the same month last year.

The increase was driven by gains of 21,200 in employment as the jobless population shrunk by 3,000.

Among the counties in the metro area, Delaware County had the lowest unemployment rate in April at 2.8 percent, followed by Union County (3 percent), Franklin County (3.3 percent), Madison County (3.3 percent), Licking County (3.4), Fairfield County (3.6 percent), Pickaway County (3.9 percent), Morrow County (3.9 percent), Hocking County (4.8 percent) and Perry County (5.1 percent).

All local counties had a decrease in their jobless rates last month from April 2017.

Morrow County’s jobless rate decreased the most by 0.6 percent, while Madison County’s rate decreased the least by 0.1 percent.

Perry County’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.5 percent, followed by Franklin County at 0.4 percent. Hocking County’s rate decreased by 0.2 percent. The other counties decreased the same amount as the central Ohio region.

Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted employment rate was 4.3 percent in April compared with 4.4 percent in March and 5.1 percent in April 2017.

The state’s nonfarm sector employed more than 5.576 million people last month compared with more than 5.577 million in March and more than 5.519 million in April 2017.

“Ohio continues to experience steady improvement in its labor market with unemployment falling to 4.3 percent, and significant job growth relative to April 2017 when the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent. This, coupled with the rise in labor force participation, means Ohio’s labor market is growing and those seeking jobs are finding them. This is good news for Ohioans and good news for Ohio’s economy,” said Andrew J. Kidd, an economist with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center, in a statement.

Ohio’s goods-producing sector employed 926,300 last month, an increase of 15,100 people from April 2017.

During that period, manufacturing employment increased the most by 10,500 people, followed by construction with an increase of 3,600 jobs and mining and logging by 1,000.

The state’s service-providing sector’s employment increased by 37,200 people to more than 3.864 million jobs from April 2017.

The sector’s largest gains were from employment in trade, transportation and utilities with 13,500 jobs added, followed by educational and health services’ gain of 7,900 jobs and other services’ gains of 5,800 jobs. But the sector’s information sector lost 900 jobs during the same 12-month period.

Additionally, Ohio’s public sector employment in April was up by 4,600 jobs from April 2017.

While federal jobs slightly increased by 500, state government jobs increased by 6,300, while local government lost 2,200 jobs from April 2017.

The national unemployment rate for April was 3.9 percent, down from 4.1 percent in March and from 4.4 percent in April 2017.