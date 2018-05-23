Post-recession, local pool business is booming

Winter weather is finally behind us, a warm May is upon us and pool season is fast approaching.

And with the recession now a distant memory, it’s a busy time of the year for companies that install and service residential pools.

“We are just crazy busy,” said Brent Fenstermaker, owner of Envision Pool in Columbus, in an email.

Fenstermaker said he started his company 12 years ago as a hobby and business has steadily increased over the years, including throughout The Great Recession, a time when such companies struggled.

About 10 years ago, Envision Pools was handling 400,000 new construction projects and services and now it does about 4 million including 3 million in new construction and 1 million in services.

“People are spending more right now,” he said. “They’re buying higher end pools.”

The company has five full-time employees and 30 sub-contractors. But Fenstermaker said scaling the business can be a challenge.

“We turn down way more business than we take because we can’t. Because we’re too busy,” he said.

Other local pool companies also weathered the economic crisis of 10 years ago. Charlotte Lambert, vice president of Commercial Pools, said the 2008 recession was “a catastrophe for anyone in the pool business.”

And activity was minimal in the years that followed. The company had to reduce its workforce from 25 to 10 employees, Lambert said. It was able to weather the economic climate because of their reputation and people who already had pools that needed to maintain them, she said.

Ironically, the company now has trouble finding people to hire and could increase pre-recession employment levels, Lambert added.

“The economy is coming back and people are back to doing pools again,” she said. “We could work 24 hours a day and not get it all done.”

With the industry’s business activity being weather dependent, Lambert said May became a busier month for the company because of winter-like weather in April.

Commercial Pools started commercial and residential construction of pools four decades ago. It entered the retail sector with locations in Dublin and Grove City 10 years later.

The swimming pool construction industry generates $9 billion in revenue with 13,540 businesses that employ nearly 49,000 people, according to a IBISWorld market research report.

The industry grew by 3.8 percent since 2013, the report stated. It added: “After several years of consecutive decline during the early economic recovery, demand conditions for the Swimming Pool Construction industry began trending upward during the five-year period to 2018, in line with the booming residential construction market.”

With a rise in the value of residential construction, homeowners are encouraged to invest in swimming pool construction to boost the value of their homes, according to the report.

The report also predicts that growth in nonresidential building markets will provide a boost for the industry over the next five years.