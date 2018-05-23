Farmers markets are popular showcases of locally produced bounty

As this year’s strawberry crop nears harvest in central Ohio, fans of fresh produce and all things local must be champing at the bit as it heralds the start of farmers market season.

Ohio Proud offers a handy online directory for Buckeyes who want to engage with the farmers and growers who put the food on the table.

Located on the campaign’s website, ohioproud.org, the directory applies to the entire state, making it resource during summer travels.

Of the dozen or so within 10 miles of downtown Columbus, Worthington Farmer’s Market hosted its first market of the year earlier this month.

On any given Saturday morning, late spring through October, the streets, sidewalks and an adjacent public parking lot in Old Worthington are crammed with people, strollers and pets coursing through the maze of vendors’ stands and tents.

The market attracts visitors from throughout the region who seek locally produced fruits and vegetables, eggs, beef, poultry, lamb, baked goods, dairy, jams, salsas, cut flowers and bedding plants.

Each of the more than 90 farmers and food producers is screened in an effort to live up to the market’s original mission to create a diverse marketplace delivering the highest quality produced items.

“The farmer’s market reflects Worthington’s commitment to a vibrant downtown, sustainability and providing opportunities for neighbors to gather together,” City Manager Matt Greeson said on the website — worthingtonfarmersmarket.com. “When I think about an activity in Worthington that creates a sense of community, I think about the farmer’s market on Saturday morning.”

Begun in 1987, the market has been nurtured and managed by local businesses and the Old Worthington Business Association, now known as the Old Worthington Partnership.

Bucking the trend of most area farmer’s markets taking place on weekends, the Prairie Farmer’s Market, situated in its namesake township at the city’s western boundary, is slated for successive Monday afternoons from June through September.

The market’s mission is to offer the community an opportunity to purchase locally grown produce, cottage food and hand-crafted products directly from farmers, producers and artisans who raise and make the items.

The farmers market offers several special -event days throughout its annual run, which include live music, popular food trucks and kids activities. For a listing, visit www.prairietownship.org.

Market location is the Prairie Township Community Center, located at 5955 W. Broad Street in Galloway.

Prairie Farmer’s Market accepts SNAP, Produce Perks and senior coupons through LifeCare Alliance.