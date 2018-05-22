Johnstown butcher, meat processor features a wide variety of local products

As barbecue and grilling season gets into full swing, opportunities to attract new customers abound at A‘mays’ing Meats in Johnstown.

An Ohio Proud partner, the retail butcher and meat processing business is named for owners Ernie and Tracy Mays and is situated on Coshcoton Street, which doubles as U.S. Route 62 through the Licking County village, a block northeast of Main Street.

Online reviews from Yelp, Google and Facebook and pictorial posts suggest a visit to the shop is worth the half-hour drive.

The shop bills itself as the region’s premier full-service butcher and meat-processing provider.

“We have a wide variety of fresh cuts of beef, pork and chicken in our display case daily,” the company’s website boasts. “We also are happy to cut to order. If you are looking for a specific cut of meat cut to your own personal taste on of our highly trained butchers will be happy to accommodate all your needs.”

The business also offers package specials, which includes a variety of meats and side dishes, to assist with meal planning.

In addition to processing White-tailed deer harvested annually during deer-hunting season, A‘mays’ing Meats also regularly process beef and hogs for customers.

“We can locate a whole or half side of beef or pork for you and handle all of your processing needs,” the website adds.

The shop also assembles meat boxes for customers, ranging in price from $27 to $100. The collection includes a breakfast box, which features two packages of sage sausage, a pound of bacon, a package of sausage links, hashbrowns and a dozen brown eggs.

The $100 meat boxes include either six 12 oz. New York strips, 4 lbs. ground round, 2 lbs. bacon and 4 lbs. of chicken breast or 4 lbs of T-bone steaks, four 12 oz. New York strips and four 8 oz. filets.

The shop demonstrates a flair for the whimsical when it comes to some of the items they produce for grill and barbecue masters.

They produce bacon pinwheels, composed of a strip of steak and a thick-cut piece of bacon rolled into a pinwheel and skewered with a stick, the more traditional meat and veggie kabobs and something called a Sirloin vegetable roll up — think a fine cut of steak wrapped around an assortment of veggies that would get the approval of even your most strident vegetarian friends.

The business sells it own line of barbecue sauces, in addition to other locally produced foods, including a line of seasoned pretzel snacks made by a local high school student.

For more information, visit amaysingmeatsjohnstown.com or call (740) 967-1860.