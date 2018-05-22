Columbus gets contradictory reports on people moving here

Recent studies offer a mix perspective on central Ohio migration.

Columbus was ranked No. 10 top U.S. destination city with a 5 percent year-over-year increase in 2017, according to U-Haul migration trends report released earlier this month.

“Columbus is becoming a destination city and a well-known gem in the Midwest,” stated Dean Haske, U-Haul Company of Ohio president. “Many people pass through on their cross-country drives, but more and more are choosing to stay and are making Columbus their home.”

“Columbus is Ohio’s biggest city, so there is something for everyone,” he added. “The food culture is awesome. The North Market has an enormous variety. There are tons of things to do. The zoo and aquarium are always ranked among the top in the country. The cost of living is fairly low. Housing is affordable. More young families are drawn to Columbus, and there are plenty of events and festivals catered to a younger crowd.”

The company, which supplies trucks for self-movers, based its rankings on the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year. The study does not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks and does not necessarily signify growth.

On the other hand, Columbus could be losing workers to other major cities, according to another report.

Glassdoor, a job and recruiting website, released the report on Friday and that focuses more on where American workers are moving for jobs.

Columbus was ranked the sixth city with the most workers moving away with 41.4 percent of the applications going to other cities.

The top 10 destinations for Columbus’ so-called “metro movers,” as described in the report were New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Cincinnati, Seattle, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., San Jose, Calif., and Boston.

On the other hand, Columbus was the third destination for Cincinnati and Cleveland job applicants. The cities, respectively, ranked as the ninth and 10th cities with the most workers moving away.

The Glassdoor study was based on more than 668,000 online job applications started on its website from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14 this year for the 40 largest metro areas in the nation.

“Picking up your life and moving for a job is a major decision. But in a job market where workers are in high demand and many employers are eager to hire, the employers who understand where talent is heading and what influences them to consider a move will have a recruiting advantage. Our research shows that employers should think broader when it comes to their recruiting strategies, as the quality talent they want may not only be found in their local market, but across the country,” stated Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist, who conducted the study.

The study found that men and young workers were more likely to move. It also found that applicants valued company culture more than salary.

Specifically, a company with a 1-star higher overall Glassdoor rating is six times more likely to attract a candidate than company that’s offering $10,000 more in salary but has a lower culture rating, according to the report.

Additionally, when job applicants move to another metropolitan area its for a specific company, according to the study.

The top employers for New York City, the top destination for Columbus applicants, were JPMorgan Chase & Co., Spotify Limited, The Goldman Sachs Group, Justworks Inc., Home Box Office Inc., International Business Machines Corp., NBC Universal Inc., McKinsey & Company Inc., Google Inc. and Oscar Insurance Corp.

“You might expect that more money would be a top factor for job seekers when considering whether to move for a job, but it’s not. Our research shows companies with good culture and employees who love what they do ultimately have a leg-up when it comes to attracting the best talent from across the country,” Chamberlain added. “This means employers must ramp-up their recruiting efforts for groups least likely to move — such as women or more senior workers — and have excellent culture, strong pay or benefits offerings.”