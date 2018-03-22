School bullying, hazing bill awaits House vote

School bullying, hazing bill awaits House vote

A bill formulated to provide Ohio schools, colleges and universities a standard protocol to address bullying and hazing while respecting local control is what a state lawmaker believes he has now that committee work in the Ohio House of Representatives is completed.

The Ohio Anti-Bullying and Anti-Hazing Act is “a practical, measured, firm but fair and a compassionate approach to address this issue,” said Westlake Republican Rep. Dave Greenspan.

He said the conception of the bill, which is filed as House Bill 360, began shortly after the start of the current General Assembly session.

“As part of our review, we not only looked at the current Ohio law, but (the Ohio) Legislative Service Commission conducted a nationwide research project and identified bullying and hazing laws from other states,” he said. “As a result of that analysis, several ‘best practices’ approaches from other states have been incorporated into this bill.”

The bill defines bullying as harassment and intimidation by a student against administrators, employees, faculty members, consultants and volunteers of a district or school, as well as against other students.

HB 360 would revise the criminal definition of hazing to add “any act to continue or reinstate membership in or affiliation with any student or other organization” to the existing definition of doing any act or coercing another, including the victim, to do any act of initiation into any student or other organization that causes or creates a substantial risk of causing mental or physical harm to any person.

The bill also would add the following individuals to the list of those currently prohibited from recklessly permitting hazing: Teachers, consultants, alumni and volunteers of any organization, including primary, secondary and post-secondary schools and any other public or private educational institution.

“We have all seen and heard of horrific acts of bullying and hazing throughout our state and nation,” Greenspan said during testimony before members of the Education and Career Readiness Committee in the House. “Unfortunately, whether through an increase in reporting of these acts or the simple fact that these situations are becoming more prevalent — this issue needs to be addressed.

“I am not bringing this issue forward because is it topical or in the headlines, but because my family has experienced two incidents of bullying in the past few years. Simply, I do not want others to experience what we have.”

HB 360 would specify that a public school student must be suspended for up to 10 days for the first offense of harassment, intimidation or bullying, be suspended for up to 30 days for the second offense, and be expelled for up to 182 days for the third such offense in the same school year.

School districts would be allowed to require community service of students who have been either suspended or expelled.

Also left up to local districts would be whether to provide tutoring, academic support or counseling services for suspended or expelled students.

To return to school, a student who is suspended or expelled for harassment, intimidation or bullying must complete all missed schoolwork, OLSC analysis of the bill provided.

“If the student does not complete that requirement, the superintendent or equivalent officer may allow the student to return to school if sufficient progress has been made toward completing that requirement,” Analyst Mike Niemi wrote for the commission.

The state board of education would be required to develop evidence-based best practices regarding these offenses and provide them to districts and schools.

Five fellow House members joined Greenspan to offer cosponsor support of the bill.