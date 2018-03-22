Ohio Health among large companies looking to change health insurance for its workers

Large corporartions such as Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are looking to form an alliance designed to provide better health care to their workers, similar to a move Ohio Health made two years ago.

Details were scare of what the alliance will do but The Associated Press reports that experts speculate the new company could create a virtual marketplace to shop for health care, or buy prescription drugs or create a system to contract directly with doctors and hospitals for better deals.

Such an alliance is not unique. The Health Transformation Alliance, or HTA, launched in early 2016 with 20 member companies that grew to more than 40 members including a central Ohio health care provider.

“Ohio Health is at the table,” said Johnni Beckel, the nonprofit company’s chief human resources officer and HTA representative. “What we’re really try to do is bring solutions to central Ohio to better manage the health care of their employees.”

Following the passage of the Affordable Care Act, a group of chief human resources officer began to re-evaluate their positions relative to health care offerings for their employees.

A May 2015 publication from the American Health Policy Institute signaled that employers were ready to try a new approach to securing better health coverage for employees, retirees and their families.

Five companies initially started the HTA and quickly grew to 20 when the alliance was announced in February 2016.

Ohio Health was among the next wave of new members since that announcement with Beckel not only representing 28,000 Ohio Health employees but advancing the HTA’s mission as a health care provider.

“We could shape and influence health care in bigger and broader way than we could individually,” Beckel said.

The HTA’s members collectively spends more than $27 billion a year to cover more than 7 million employees and family members, she said. Health care is the single largest expense of any employer in the HTA, Beckel said.

The HTA is implementing three reforms to reduce health care expenses.

First, the company partnered with CVS Health and OptumRx to provide prescription drug benefits through pharmacy benefit managers, or prescription plan management companies.

Second, the HTA also selected IBM Watson Health’s cognitive platform to aggregate data from all participating HTA member claims to provide insight on how to reduce care costs, waste and improve health outcomes.

And third, the company launched medical networks in Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix that focus on the best treatment for conditions that significantly contribute to health care spending including Type 2 diabetes, hip and knee replacements and back pain treatments.

The four conditions make up 40 percent of health care spending of HTA companies, according to its website. OhioHealth has representative at each medical network, Beckel said.

“Several more (reforms) are coming,” she said. “We’re really pushing on all cylinders … on lowering costs for these employees.”

Other HTA member companies that have a central Ohio presence include Verizon Communications, International Paper Co., Macy’s and Marriott International.d