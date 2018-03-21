State voting machine examiners certify new system for use at polls

The Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners has certified an additional voting system available for use by county boards of election, according to an announcement last week by a Boston-based election software designer.

ClearVote, an electronic, paper-based voting system for use with commercial-off-the-shelf components, was developed as a low-cost alternative meant to save taxpayer dollars, Clear Ballot officials said in a press release.

Aside from legacy systems, five different companies provide the other certified voting systems used in Ohio elections.

“We’re looking forward to working with Ohio counties to modernize and improve the efficiency of their elections,” Clear Ballot CEO Larry Moore said in a prepared statement. “We intend to build a lasting relationship with the state to work toward a transparent future for Ohio elections.”

ClearVote offers the option for election officials to view ballot images in ways that have never been possible before.

For example, large-scale 100 percent independent audits can be conducted with ease, close elections can be resolved with full confidence in minutes, and election officials can now have a new class of visual tools to strengthen public trust.

The following components comprise the ClearVote system:

• ClearCount, a high-speed tabulation and real-time reporting system that scans ballots with commercial-off-the-shelf scanners and allows election officials to visualize voter intent on each ballot.

• ClearDesign, a ballot design and layout tool that is intuitive and fast. User interface allows ballot designers to create, proof and generate ballots quickly with familiar formatting tools including modern text editors.

• ClearCast, the precinct scanner with improved speed and reliability. ClearCast produces archival quality ballot images in a compact voting machine, addressing costs and transportation and storage concerns.

• ClearAccess, an in-person ballot marking system designed to ensure accessibility for voters. Developed with feedback from voters at the Perkins School for the Blind, ClearAccess captures voters’ choices and prints machine-readable ballots that can be scanned and tabulated within the same processing stream as voter-marked ballots.

Certified for election use in Oregon, Washington and Colorado, ClearVote has been credited with improving the efficiency and transparency of the individual states’ election processes over multiple election cycles.