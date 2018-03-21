Lawmakers want more opioid data reported to state health officials

State lawmakers appear determined to attack the state’s opioid overdose and addiction crisis from all angles.

Members of the Community and Family Advancement Committee in the Ohio House of Representatives were scheduled a third hearing today of a bill that proposes reporting of opioid-related medical and pharmaceutical data and activity to the state health department and Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System, or OARRS.

The Opioid Data and Communication Expansion Act was introduced to give state and local partners more data to help fight against drug addiction and substance abuse and ensure prescribers and pharmacists in the state have more information to curb the opiate epidemic, said Republican sponsor of the bill, Rep. Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green.

The lawmaker said she concluded after multiple conversations with the Wood County ADAMHS Board just how little data the local agency has to estimate the magnitude of the opiate problem.

“To that end, this bill would require the Department of Public Safety to submit non-identifying information related to the administration of naloxone such as location, date and number of doses applied to the Department of Health,” Gavarone told fellow lawmakers during sponsor testimony. “This data is currently being collected and submitted by most emergency medical service and fire departments to DPS.

“This data would be then be broken down by county with the entire report sent to each county ADAMHS board on a monthly basis.”

These local boards need the valuable information to plan for expansion of priority services and the allocation of necessary resources in the appropriate amount.

“We have put tens of millions of dollars towards tackling this problem and we owe it to the taxpayers to ensure this money is being spent as wisely and effectively as possible,” she said.

The Ohio State Medical Association already is backing the measure having recognized the value of a tool that helps identify regions of the state where additional resources might be needed to help struggling communities.

“As Ohio continues to confront the drug abuse crisis, this data could be used to pinpoint localities that demonstrate troubling patterns of overdose, at which point the state could assess what further aid could be provided to these areas,” Director Monica Hueckel said in support of the bill, which is filed as House Bill 535. “Clinical treatment decisions rely on a comprehensive picture of a patient’s medical history, including any addiction or addiction treatment.

“The OSMA believes this OARRS requirement will empower physicians with critical information to help them make well-informed and individualized decisions about patient care.”

Under the bill, if the Ohio Department of Public Safety would collect any of the following information regarding the administration of naloxone by emergency medical service personnel or firefighters, it must report the information to ODH:

(1) The five digit postal zip code plus four-digit add-on where naloxone was administered;

(2) The date the naloxone was administered;

(3) The number of doses administered;

(4) The name of the emergency medical service organization or fire department that administered the naloxone;

(5) Whether or not an overdose was reversed;

(6) Whether the individual receiving the naloxone was taken to a hospital.

HB 535 also would require reporting of naltrexone use. Naltrexone, also known as Vivitrol, is reported to reduce opioid cravings and may prevent the feeling of getting high if a person relapses and uses a problem drug.

It can be prescribed as part of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorders, according to Ohio Legislative Service Commission analysis of the bill.

“We have taken so many steps to help lessen the burden that this epidemic has caused families across the state,” Gavarone said. “Giving our partners and health professionals more data and information will help ensure public funds are being spent effectively, get our local communities even more involved in tackling this epidemic and ensure our prescribers and pharmacists have the full picture of their patients while considering treatment options.”

Ten fellow lawmakers have signed on as House cosponsors of the bill.