Central Ohio company trying to change the dynamics of event tickets’ secondary market

Ray Shealy remembered the frustrations he had as a season ticket holder for Ohio State teams whenever he needed to re-sell his tickets.

That frustration led the local resident to start a service called TicketFire, which goes a step further to make the transaction to a ticket inventory of 110,000 events and more than 5,000 venues nationwide as smooth as possible, he said.

“I figured there had to be a better way,” Shealy said. “Our theme is frictionless ticketing.”

The ticket industry’s secondary market has evolved from the hassles of in-person transaction to reselling tickets on mobile devices.

Ticketmaster and StubHub were the respective giants in the ticket industry for primary and secondary markets, respectively, but have converged into each others markets in recent years.

One way TicketFire hopes to compete in the industry is not requiring consumers to download an app to enable consumers to resell tickets.

The company’s technology allows consumers to digitize their tickets and to resell them through the app or via a text message if one of the parties doesn’t have the app.

The technology also allows sellers to promote their available tickets on their social media accounts such as Twitter and Facebook.

“Downloading the app is a big barrier,” Shealy said.

The technology helps democratize the process and overcome the barrier of re-selling tickets during the three-day window leading up to an event, Shealy said.

While buyers pay no fees except for delivery of hard tickets, the company receives 9 percent of the ticket’s total cost compared with an average 15 percent on other platforms, he said.

“Pricing transparency is something we want to bring to the ticket industry,” Shealy added.

Since its inception in 2012, TicketFire became more active in 2015 and the company, which has nearly a dozen employees, is aiming to break through the proprietary barriers Ticketmaster and StubHub have created. And central Ohio is a great place to carry out those operations, Shealy said.

“Ohio has a legacy of creating ticketing companies,” he said.

Examples he cited include Ticketron’s Ohio connections before Ticketmaster acquired them in the early 1990s and Flash Seats that was owned by Dan Gilbert, the Cleveland Cavaliers owner.

“Columbus has a fair amount of events especially on the tour scene,” Shealy said. “It’s a big market.”

TicketFire’s top line revenues grew 300 percent last year and Shealy anticipates similar results for this year. The company will continue to build on the momentum generated.

“Our outlook is the sky is the limit,” Shealy said.