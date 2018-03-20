Small banks, credit unions would get relief from reform bill

Separate from federal lawmakers’ efforts to undo some of the damage the law known as Dodd-Frank has inflicted on smaller banks and credit unions, Ohio’s Republican-led legislature is moving forward with its own plan to dismantle destructive elements of bank regulation.

House Government Accountability and Oversight Committee members last week concluded its work on the Ohio Financial Institutions Reform Act, meant to reform state financial institutions regulatory framework and add layers of consumer protection.

Filed as House Bill 489, the bill was touted as a “labor of love” by its sponsor Rep. Jonathan Dever, R-Cincinnati, who worked for more than a year on the measure with representatives from financial institutions, regulatory agencies and consumer advocates to come up with a bill with a single purpose: “Provide opportunities for Ohioans by creating a friendly environment for acquiring capital,” he said.

The federal government’s arguably knee-jerk reaction to the Great Recession was to increase regulatory requirements on depositories.

The unintended consequence, Dever said, was the destruction of Ohio’s smaller banks and credit unions — both of which were forced to operate in an environment in which they were treated on par with banking giants Chase and Wells Fargo.

As a result, more than 6,000 small, lending institutions have shuttered nationally since 2010, Dever said.

“In the event of another recession, like the one in 2008, our state will not have enough diversity in our financial services sector to weather the storm,” he forecast. “HB 489 is an attempt to do what little we can, as a state, to address this problematic reality.

“The Ohio Financial Institutions Reform Act will help move the proverbial pendulum towards the center, once again, offering banks and credit unions some relief.”

The premise behind the legislation has been that any discussion regarding regulatory relief should only be considered when it does not jeopardize the safety and soundness of an institution, which ensures the security of bank customer funds.

Under the bill, financial institutions, meeting certain asset and ratings requirements, would benefit from lengthier periods between regulatory examinations, the lawmaker said.

Also, credit unions would be relieved of the requirement to get approval from the Department of Financial Institutions prior to acquiring real estate.

“We teach our children that when they make a mistake, they must own the mistake, apologize, and make things right,” Dever said. “Companies can make mistakes, too.

“That is why this legislation contains a provision known as the ‘second chance rule,’ permitting a financial institution the ability to remedy a ‘bona fide error’ by notifying the consumer and regulator of the error and making reasonable restitution to the harmed consumer.”

Failure to comply, would expose the financial institution to civil liability.

The balanced approach is more about common sense than hamstringing institutions with overburdensome regulation, he said.

Dever’s bill has the support of the Ohio Bankers League, the Ohio Credit Union League, the Community Bankers Association of Ohio and a law firm representing Ohio consumers.

The bill awaits consideration by the full House.