New report: Life for immigrants in Ohio a mix of successes, challenges

New report: Life for immigrants in Ohio a mix of successes, challenges

Ohio’s immigrants have achieved success in many facets of their lives, according to a new report, but challenges, such as financial hardship, still abound as they adjust to living in a new country.

Ohio has more than 513,500 immigrants, of whom 42.1 percent have a four-year college degree or higher — 15.4 percentage points higher than native-born Ohioans — with 43.6 percent working in the professional sector and 62.2 percent of them married with children, according to a report Philanthropy Ohio released last week.

On the other hand, the share of Ohio’s foreign born population is 4.4 percent compared with 13.6 percent of the U.S. population, ranking the state’s portion in the bottom five of all states.

Also, 18.7 percent of Ohio’s immigrants are in poverty compared with 14.4 percent of the native-born population.

“Immigrants and their children represent the majority of projected labor-force growth in the United States over the next four decades,” said Richey Piiparinen, director of The Center for Population Dynamics at Cleveland State University and the report’s author, in a statement. “By making investments in supportive services here in Ohio, particularly for our newest immigrants, we can expedite their ability to positively contribute to Ohio’s economy.”

The report’s recommendations include improved access to services for adult English for Speakers of Other Languages and Spanish general education diploma; legal services regardless of status; and health care services that address physical, mental and oral health.

Additionally, the report indicates how Ohio’s immigrants can further contribute to the state’s economy.

The immigrant population is expected to play an important role in filling jobs for about 1.1 million personal and home health care providers need in the United States by 2026.

Also, the immigrant population helps offset Ohio’s overall population growth as the state experiences a net loss of native-born Ohioans. Since 1998, the state population has grown at a meager 0.15 percent each year.

“Ohio’s immigrants drive cultural, economic, and social dynamism,” Piiparinen said. “By improving language, legal, and health-care services, we can help immigrants contribute to Ohio’s economy and our communities more quickly. We must begin to imagine immigrant support services as a launchpad, not a safety net.”

Immigrants makes up 7.6 percent of Columbus’ overall population, a statistic that ranks the region 31st among the top 40 metropolitan areas. Cleveland’s immigrant population is at 5.9 percent, while Cincinnati’s is at 4.5 percent.

Immigrants make up nearly 10 percent of Franklin County’s population with 41.2 percent that have a four-year degree or higher compared with 38 percent of native-born residents. More than seventy percent of immigrants are in the county’s labor force compared with 69.6 percent of the native-born population.

Warren and Delaware counties’ immigrant populations had the highest college educated immigrants at 70.4 percent and 64.9 percent, respectively.

The report was funded by The George Gund Foundation, The HealthPath Foundation of Ohio, Needmor Fund, Ohio Legal Assistance Foundation, Open Society Foundations and SC Ministry Foundation.