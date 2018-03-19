Teamsters file lawsuit claiming trash collectors should get paid to get dressed for work

A local union has filed a lawsuit against a the second largest provider of solid waste collection for unpaid overtime.

Teamsters Local 284 members employed by Republic Services of Columbus filed the lawsuit, titled Auxer et al. v. Republic Waste Services of Ohio Hauling LLC, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio to recover thousands of dollars for members required to put on their required work uniforms and safety equipment before clocking in and clocking out before removing them each work day.

“The change in policy for Teamsters Local 284 members clocking in and out violates a long-standing practice of compensating members for activities which are clearly necessary and related to their primary work function,” said Mark Vandak, president of Local 284, in a statement.

Republic adopted the policy in May 2017 requiring all 108 bargaining unit employees, according to a press release from the union.

“This suit is intended to serve as a deterrent to the company’s cutting corners with the law at the employees’ expense,” said Brian Basham, Local 284 vice president and business agent representing members at Republic Services.

Republic Services provided the following statement: “Republic complies with federal and state wage laws and believes this lawsuit to be without merit. Because the matter is in litigation, we cannot comment further.”