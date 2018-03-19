Man’s best friend? Ohio State researchers want to find out why

Man’s best friend? Ohio State researchers want to find out why

A new research center at the Ohio State University hopes to learn what it is exactly that animals get out of the various relationships with their human counterparts.

The Center for Human-Animal Interactions Research and Education was started to encourage more understanding into the connection humans establish with pets, wildlife and zoo and farm animals, according to OSU officials.

“We focus on both sides of the relationship,” said the center’s primary backer, Kelly George, an assistant professor of animal sciences. “When thinking about the positive effect of animals on human health, we also need to look at what is the effect on the animal.”

The new Ohio State center distinguishes itself from other similar animal-research projects is that researchers study more than just companion animals and horses — it also includes wildlife, farm and exotic animals.

The center also involves experts from various colleges at the university, including Veterinary Medicine, Public Health, Social Work and Nursing in addition to the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and organizations in central Ohio.

Research is expected to focus on the conservation of wildlife, the health benefits of having animals, and the welfare and treatment of animals, including those raised on farms.

Current studies include the beneficial effect coyotes offer by killing a portion of wild deer herds and the correlation to car-deer accidents in urban and suburban settings; how pets aid the physical and emotional well being of homeless individuals and those at risk of being homeless and the impact on the pets’ health; and the impact a therapy dog may have introduced to the children of opioid addicts.

“We’ll be looking at the stress levels of the animal as well just to confirm we’re not putting an animal in a situation that’s too difficult for it,” George said.