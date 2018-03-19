Global giant Accenture expanding its presence in central Ohio

Global giant Accenture expanding its presence in central Ohio

Global consulting giant Accenture plans to expand its apprenticeship program in Columbus to build greater access to digital economy jobs with the goal to grow the program to more than 100 apprentices by the end of the year.

“We believe pathways to digital careers should be accessible to underrepresented populations and are working to develop apprenticeship models — both in Columbus and in select markets across the U.S. — that will help groups access the work experience necessary to launch a digital career pathway,” said Joe Chenelle, managing director of Accenture’s Columbus office.

The program will build upon the success experienced in Chicago and San Antonio. The program was also expanded to Boston earlier this year, a company spokeswoman said.

“While the program in Columbus is still in its infancy … we’re going to look to partner with and recruit from local community colleges that offer two-year degrees (as well as four),” Chenelle said. “Our goal is to provide work experience, skills development and technical education in a year-long program that is tailored to local business needs.”

In the other cities which have apprenticeship programs, the company recruits apprentices who have or are close to an associate degree or comparable certifications in technology or another area of focus.

Apprentices will take part in more than 2,000 hours of on-the-job learning to develop skills and proficiency in tech-focused opportunities. They could potentially end the program with a full-time job.

Additionally, the program includes supplemental training to augment soft skills, such as targeted coaching with mentors, professional development and role-based technical education, Chenelle said.

“Diversity makes us stronger, smarter and more innovative,” he said. “As employers, we must expand the pipeline of diverse talent and provide under-represented groups greater access to jobs in the digital economy.”

Ohio now has more than 15,400 open computing jobs that is 3 1/2 times the average demand rate in the state, according to Code.org. But the state had 1,137 computer science graduates with 18 percent of them female in 2015.

The state’s education pipeline for computing jobs appears to be lean as 131 schools, or 18 percent of Ohio schools offering Advanced Placement programs, offered an AP computer science course for the 2016 to 2017 school year, according to the nonprofit organization.

Also, Ohio universities did not graduate a single teacher prepared to teach computer science in 2016.

Aside from diversity, the nation is experiencing a tech talent gap with about 627,000 technology-related vacant jobs, while the market for technical hires increased 2 percent to 7.3 million workers in 2017, Tom Walker, chief executive officer of Rev1 Ventures, wrote in a February blog post.

“The talent challenge is even more acute in Columbus, given our lower-than-average unemployment rate and our growing startup economy,” he said.

From blockchain engineers to data scientists to developers, Walker added it take Columbus companies 100 days to fill some of these positions.

“We want to avoid a scenario in which our startups and corporates in the region are poaching talent from one another to the detriment of both,” he said.

Accenture’s apprenticeship program was announced near the end of February the same time it opened its innovation hub in the Arena District, which is designed to help clients update their information technology practices and methods. The company is also adding 200 technology jobs to the Columbus market.