OSU study: Canadian Rockies collect majority of continent’s accumulating snow

On average, North American continental snowfall measures annually at approximately 1,200 cubic miles — the equivalent of 7.5 inches spread evenly throughout the continent from the southern frontier of Mexico to the Canadian Arctic.

That’s a lot of snow and even more than previous estimates, Ohio State University researchers wrote in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Scientists now have revised the estimated snow volume for the entire continent in a typical year 50 percent higher than previously thought.

According to a press release announcing publication of the study, most of the snow accumulates atop the Canadian Rockies and 10 other mountain ranges, which translates to a quarter of the continent getting 60 percent of all the snow that falls in North America.

“Our big result was that there’s a lot more snow in the mountains than we previously thought,” said OSU doctoral student Melissa Wrzesien, the study’s lead author. “That suggests that mountain snow plays a much larger role in the continental water budget than we knew.”

The research represents an important step toward understanding the true extent of fresh water sources on the continent, she said.

Ohio State earth sciences associate professor Michael Durand said the findings illustrate aspects of the earth’s water cycle that scientists don’t fully understand.

The fundamentals are known, he said, but exactly how much water there is — or what proportion of it falls as snow or rain — isn’t precisely known.

Mountain terrain is too unpredictable for current satellites to predict accurate snow accumulations, researchers found. In that void, the study called for creation of regional climate computer models to get a handle on snow accumulation at the continental scale.

Wrzesien is combining different regional climate models to make a more precise estimate of annual snow accumulation on 11 North American mountain ranges, including the Canadian Rockies, the Cascades, the Sierra Nevada and the Appalachian Mountains as part of her doctoral thesis.

She subsequently plans to stitch those results together with snow accumulation data from the plains.

The project already has consumed 1.8 million core-hours on NASA’s Pleiades supercomputer and produced about 16 terabytes of data, the press release detailed.

Funded by NASA and the National Science Foundation, the study is co-authored Distinguished University Scholar C.K. Shum, senior research associate Junyi Guo and doctoral student Yu Zhang, all of the School of Earth Sciences at Ohio State.