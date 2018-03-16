Gympass to offer service to central Ohio companies

Gympass, a New York company that markets its services as corporate benefits to employers, has selected Columbus as one of 12 cities for expansion.

The six-year-old company has seen monthly double-digit growth and steady expansion throughout Western Europe and Latin America, according to a company press release.

“Columbus is an essential market for us as we embark on our U.S. expansion,” said Cesar Carvalho, co-founder and chief executive officer of Gympass. “The city is home to a diverse selection of industry sectors, which employ people that share our values and remain genuinely committed to the health and wellbeing of their employees.”

With Gympass, local employers can offer access to a network of fitness and wellness providers including gyms, yoga and martial arts studios, boot camps, cycling and dance classes to name a few.

Employees would receive 50 to 70-percent subsidy off retail membership prices. The network includes more than 30,000 facilities spanning across 5,000 cities in 13 countries.

“We are in the process of negotiations with corporate partners in the region and will disclosing those as soon as we are able to,” Carvalho said. “We are signing gyms and studios in the Columbus area to offer the best network possible to employees in Ohio — that’s our mains focus. So far, the network already includes full-service gyms, as well as boutique studios and bootcamps.”

The other cities as part of the expansion include New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Nashville, St. Louis, Houston, Minneapolis and Kansas City. As part of the expansion, Gympass will add 3,000 workout facilities to join its global network of 30,000.

“Multiple studies show that an active workforce is happier, more engaged, makes better decisions and therefore generates a higher return,” Carvalho said. “Most people know that exercise is good for them, but don’t workout due to their financial situation, or because they haven’t yet found an activity they enjoy. At Gympass, we believe pleasure beats pressure, and the more access to options you are able to offer, the more likely a program is to succeed.”

When working as a consultant in 2011, Cesar was often traveling to new cities for project assignments and had trouble finding a local fitness option that wasn’t expensive or time-consuming to access.

The Brazilian native and alumnus of the University of Sao Paula conceived the idea of a shared economy for fitness facilities. With help from former colleagues, Cesar secured enough investment to drop out of Harvard Business School.

“We’re continuing to expand our corporate and fitness partners in the (Columbus) region, with sights set on further global network growth and engaging as many people in the activities they love as well as helping them discover new ones,” he said.

The average monthly gym membership costs $58 per month, or about $700 per year, according to StatisticBrain.