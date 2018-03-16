Debate about whether to pay college athletes could play out in courtrooms

A debate between student-athletes and the organization governing them is coming to a head with the pay to play battle.

College students who participate in athletics are not classified as professionals, they’re classified as amateurs, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

This classification suggests these student athletes are “a person who engages in a study, sport or other activity for pleasure rather than for financial benefit or professional reasons,” according to dictionary.com.

As the governing organization that dedicates itself to “the well-being and lifelong success of college athletes,” the NCAA operates within the spirit of its own interpretation of “amateurism,” which requires student-athletes not to take part in or receive: contracts with professional teams; salaries from participating in sports; prize money greater than necessary expenditures; tryouts, practice or competition, or playing with the professionals; any benefits from prospective agents; retaining an agent; or putting off enrolling in full-time classes to participate in organized competitions, according to the association.

“Amateur competition is a bedrock principle of college athletics and the NCAA,” the association wrote. “Maintaining amateurism is crucial to preserving an academic environment in which acquiring a quality education is the first priority. In the collegiate model of sports, the young men and women competing on the field or court are students first, athletes second.”

Colleges make millions each year courtesy of the athletic products on the field, courts, ice, tracks, greens and mats, according to a December 2015 study in Management Science entitled “How Much Is a Win Worth? An Application to Intercollegiate Athletics.”

The study’s findings include: some schools make up to $200 million from their football and basketball programs annually; and wins equal cash for many collegiate football teams. It found that a single win during the football season could mean as much as $3 million for some top schools.

Here in Columbus, The Ohio State University is one of those schools, being the only Division I sports program among Ohio’s public universities to pay all its bills with athletic money according to cleveland.com, with findings based on financial reports schools must file each winter with the NCAA covering the previous school year.

All others depended on student fees, tax dollars or other non-athletic sources to make up the difference.

One current lawsuit is Jenkins v. NCAA, which is the latest in a line of cases to determine whether or not the NCAA is committing antitrust violations by upholding its infamous “amatuerism” principle of not paying the players compensation beyond scholarship, room, board and food.

In this particular case, Jenkins is suing to force the NCAA to allot funds to Division I athletes to the maximum extent allowed by the NCAA’s “grant-in-aid” program.

Allegedly, the NCAA has been withholding “grant-in-aid” funds to players when the league should be providing more, according to the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the players contend that “There is no evidence that paying players more than the cost of attendance would destroy the demand for collegiate sports.”

And this is where the NCAA disagrees.

Citing another case (O’Bannon v. NCAA), the NCAA states the player’s argument should be precluded, meaning since the Courts have addressed this issue already that this case cannot be heard.

This case could, however, be the one to finally crack the NCAA if U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken decides that O’Bannon does not preclude Jenkins’ case.

In January, Judge Wilken hadn’t yet made a decision on whether to send the dispute to trial. If Jenkins won, it could open the door for student-athletes to be paid in an open market similar to professionals.

Jenkins is a former Clemson University football player who views the scholarship process itself an unfair cap on wages. In the suit, colleges are depicted as conspirators, not competitors, during the recruitment process.

According to the complaint, if a player is worth more to a school than the value of their full cost-of-attendance scholarship, they should be compensated as such.

In a Washington Post poll last September, 50 percent of sports fans believed a scholarship is adequate compensation for the money student football and basketball players generate for their schools, while 41 percent believed they should have more. In addition, more than two-thirds of sports fans said college athletes should be paid when their name or image is used in a video game or to sell merchandise.

If Judge Wilken rules in Jenkins’ favor, collegiate athletics could completely change.

The case is cited as Jenkins v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, 4:14-cv-02758, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).