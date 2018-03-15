Central Ohio unemployment rate drops in January

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased nearly a full percentage point in January.

The 10-county metropolitan statistical area’s not-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4 percent the same month compared with 4.9 percent in January 2017, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

But the region’s civilian labor force decreased to 1,058,100 people in January from 1,060,7000 people in the same month more than a year ago.

On the other hand, central Ohio’s January employment was 1,016,300, an increase of 7,900 from January 2017, while unemployment decreased by 10,500 to 41,800 people.

Among the counties in the metro area, Delaware County had the lowest unemployment rate in January at 3.8 percent, followed by Union County (3.8 percent), Franklin County (3.8 percent), Madison County (3.9 percent), Licking County (4.3 percent), Fairfield County (4.4 percent), Pickaway County (4.9 percent), Morrow County (5.4 percent), Hocking County (6.4 percent) and Perry County (7 percent).

All counties had a decrease in their respective unemployment rates.

Perry County’s jobless rate decreased the most by 1.5 percent, while Union County’s rate decreased the least by 0.8 percent from January 2017.

Madison, Licking, Pickaway, Morrow and Hocking counties’ unemployment rates decreased at 1 or 1.2 percent in January from the same month last year.

The unemployment rate of each of the remaining counties decreased the same amount as the region.

Ohio’s seasonally-adjusted employment rate was 4.7 percent in January compared with 4.9 percent in December and 5.2 percent in January 2017.

The state’s non-farm sector employed more than 5.5 million people in January, about the same as a year ago.

“Ohio’s unemployment rate still remains well above the national average of 4.1 percent, indicating there are still obstacles that policymakers need to address to make Ohio a national leader,” said Andrew Kidd, an economist at The Buckeye Institute. “Also concerning is that Ohio’s unemployment rate declined due partially to fewer Ohioans being in the job market as labor force participation dipped below the national average.

That signifies some job seekers may have become discouraged and stopped searching for employment.”

Ohio’s goods-producing sector employed 921,500 in January, an increase of 14,600 people from the same month in 2017.

During that period, manufacturing employment increased the most by 7,600 people, followed by construction with an increase of 6,400 jobs and mining and logging by 600.

The state’s service-providing sector’s employment increased by 11,200 people to nearly 3.84 million jobs from January 2017 to January.

Leisure and hospitality employment increased the most by 7,600 jobs, followed by educational and health services’ gain of 7,000 jobs and financial activities sector’s gains of 6,200 jobs.

But the trade, transportation and utilities sector’s employment decreased by 5,100 jobs. Information and the professional and business services sectors lost 800 and 7,400 jobs, respectively, during the same 12-month period.

Additionally, Ohio’s public sector employment in January was down by 1,200 people from January 2017.

While federal jobs slightly increased, state and local government jobs in January lost 1,400 jobs combined from the same month in 2017.

The national unemployment rate for January was 4.1 percent, the same from December but down from 4.8 percent in January 2017.